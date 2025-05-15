Micropolis To Present At The Aegis Capital Corp. 2025 Virtual Conference On May 20Th
Presentation Details:
Date: May 20, 2025
Time : 12:30 p.m. ET
Webcast: Register Here
For more information, please contact your Aegis Capital representative or email KCSA Strategic Communications at ... .
About Micropolis Holding Co.
Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.
For more information please visit .
Investor Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
PH: (212) 896-1254
...
Media Contact:
Jessica Starman
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment