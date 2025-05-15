Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Micropolis To Present At The Aegis Capital Corp. 2025 Virtual Conference On May 20Th


2025-05-15 09:16:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Co. (“Micropolis” or the“Company”) (NYSE: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the Aegis Capital Corp. 2025 Virtual Conference on May 20, 2025.

Presentation Details:
Date: May 20, 2025
Time : 12:30 p.m. ET
Webcast: Register Here

For more information, please contact your Aegis Capital representative or email KCSA Strategic Communications at ... .

About Micropolis Holding Co.
Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information please visit .

Investor Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
PH: (212) 896-1254
...

Media Contact:
Jessica Starman
...


MENAFN15052025004107003653ID1109553877

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search