Callan JMB Announces Participation In The Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference 2025 On May 21, 2025
Aegis Capital Virtual Conference Presentation
Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time : 1:00 p.m. ET
Join Webcast Link: Register Here
About Callan JMB
Callan JMB is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer the Gold Standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.
