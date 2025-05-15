Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Callan JMB Announces Participation In The Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference 2025 On May 21, 2025 


2025-05-15 09:16:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRING BRANCH, Texas, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB INC. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the“Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced that its management team will participate in the Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference on May 21, 2025.

Aegis Capital Virtual Conference Presentation
Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Time : 1:00 p.m. ET
Join Webcast Link: Register Here
For more information, please contact your Aegis Capital representative or email KCSA Strategic Communications at ... .


About Callan JMB

Callan JMB is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer the Gold Standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

Investor Contacts:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
...
212.896.1254


