Carson Group Strengthens Tech Stack With Launch Of AI Assistant

Omaha, Neb., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $42 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced the launch of its new AI assistant, Steve. Developed by Carson's forward-thinking technology team, Steve is an intelligent, conversational assistant designed to save advisors time by analyzing vast amounts of data in real time and providing rapid answers to questions that create efficiency and drive business results.

“Our new AI assistant showcases how much value in innovation, efficiency and growth tools we are bringing to advisors at Carson Group,” said Dani Fava, Chief Strategy Officer of Carson Group.“This chatbot isn't just about faster answers-it's about smarter conversations, deeper understanding and delivering real value at scale. Our goal with Steve AI is to make expert content truly on-demand for advisors. We're reducing friction, accelerating onboarding and letting advisors focus on what they do best-building client relationships.”

Steve was designed to help make advisors' lives easier so they can spend less time on administrative tasks and have more time for meaningful interactions with clients. The AI assistant is trained on the breadth of information in Carson's digital systems to help advisors find quick, accurate answers, rather than spending hours searching through files.

Whether advisors are seeking information on vendor partners, need help with Carson tools or can't find a specific form, Steve offers an immediate response with step-by-step directions. Available 24/7, Steve AI will save the average advisor approximately five minutes per search with the potential to save more than 5,000 hours per year. It's also expected to enable advisors to double the number of households they can serve over the next five years.

“We're proud to offer this new solution that empowers advisors to find information faster and with more confidence through conversational AI. Advisors can clarify follow-up questions in real time by asking for examples or more specifics, and it updates the answer on the spot,” Fava said.“Steve is the first AI tool developed by Carson Group, and we were able to do so because we own our proprietary data. The chatbot marks a new way for advisors to engage with technology and gain a deeper understanding of Carson's vast resources.”

Providing advisors access to the new AI assistant is a key step in executing Carson Group's innovation strategy, which centers around improving efficiency and helping advisors serve more clients. Applications like Steve will give advisors zero-click answers that save them precious minutes that could be reallocated to other tasks.

Carson Group manages over $42 billion* in assets and serves more than 53,000 client families among its advisory network of 150+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit .

Carson Group is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.

Carson Group is located at 14600 Branch St, Omaha, Neb. 68154. (888) 321-0808 .

