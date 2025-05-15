Pharmala Biotech Launches Phenesafe AI Drug Discovery Platform For Novel Phenethylamines

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (“” or the“”) (CSE: MDMA) (OTC:MDXXF), a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of LaNeoTM MDMA and novel derivatives of MDMA (MDXX class molecules), is thrilled to formally announce the launch of the Phenesafe AI platform, an AI technology stack specifically designed to derive novel substituted phenethylamine molecules for patent and subsequent development.

“Over the past year, our R&D team has been working towards the goal of creating a drug discovery platform which can be used to Identify additional molecules in the MDXX class. Our deeply held belief at PharmAla is that the MDXX class represents significant potential for patient treatment in a number of psychiatric and neurological indications,” said Nicholas Kadysh, CEO, PharmAla Biotech.“Continued development of these new molecules represents an important and ongoing part of our work at PharmAla. With Phenesafe we can work smarter and faster to develop valuable new products.”

Phenseafe AI represents a combination of tools, working in conjunction, including a QSAR model developed in collaboration with the University of Windsor through a grant by the Ontario Centres of Innovation, and specialized AI chemical pathway modelling tools. In combination, Phenesafe AI allows for the development, screening, and ultimately patenting of novel molecules in the broader MDXX class.

“Discovering a new molecule is much like building a new product. You have to properly identify targets – in our case, specific neurological receptors and transporters – and structure/function relationships. Then you need to screen those molecules to see how difficult they would be to make, because a patent on a molecule you can't synthesize is worthless,” said Harpreet Kaur, VP of Research, PharmAla Biotech.“All the while, you must continue to keep focus on your goals: indication, safety profile, and intended function. The development of Phenesafe AI will help us do all of these elements more quickly, and effectively.”

The development of Phenesafe AI is driven by PharmAla's drug development philosophy:



Development of deep expertise in one specific drug class

Exploitation of regulatory opportunities in the MDXX class

A focus on safety pharmacology Development of molecules that target a severe unmet need



About PharmAla

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. (CSE: MDMA)(OTCQB: MDXXF) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials as well as commercial sales in selected jurisdictions, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the only company currently provisioning clinical-grade MDMA for patient treatments outside of clinical trials. PharmAla's research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into several IP families, including ALA-002, its lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a“regulatory first” organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators.

