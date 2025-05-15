Visualvault And Carahsoft Partner To Provide Improved Efficiency Of Document And Data-Centric Processes For Public Sector

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Business Process Optimization (BPO) Platform Now Available to Government Agencies

JERSEY CITY, N.J., and RESTON, Va., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisualVault , a leading Public Sector solutions provider, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as VisualVault's Master Government Aggregator®, making the company's Licensing, Permitting, Case Management and Compliance solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts.

“VisualVault is an extraordinary technology platform for City, State and Federal Government entities that require a solution for data and process-intensive operations,” said Avner Schneur, CEO at VisualVault.“We're pleased to partner with Carahsoft and leverage its network to help accelerate our existing sales momentum in market and serve an ever-greater number of Public Sector entities as they seek to modernize and improve how they serve citizens.”

The unique architecture and accessibility of VisualVault's platform enables Government agencies to manage a host of high-volume, high-value, multi-party transactions. The company's solutions include Licensing & Permitting, where a host of distinct user groups can access the platform to submit forms, make requests, process transactions and view status and analytics through easy-to-use customizable dashboards.

In addition to the Public Sector, VisualVault has a well-established presence in a broad variety of vertical markets, with deep penetration in Healthcare, Higher Education and Entertainment. The company provides several U.S. Healthcare networks with a breadth of patient data and finance management solutions. In Higher Education, VisualVault solutions are employed by colleges, universities and academic medical centers for enrollment management, case management, human resources applications and others.

“VisualVault's platform streamlines a variety of critical processes across the Public Sector, Healthcare and Higher Education,” said Alec Wyhs, Program Executive for Information Governance and Records Management Technology at Carahsoft.“These solutions significantly enhance the citizen experience when interacting with Government services. We're excited to collaborate with VisualVault and our reseller partners to bring these innovative solutions to the Public Sector.”

VisualVault's software and services are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the VisualVault team at Carahsoft at (571) 590-6510 or ... . Explore VisualVault's solutions here .

About VisualVault

VisualVault is a company and AI-enabled, cloud-based enterprise content management (ECM) platform that is low-code, highly configurable and architected to process high-volume, high-value data and transactions. VisualVault structures unstructured data via its intelligent forms, puts that data to work with workflow automation, displays data and insights with its advanced analytics suite and delivers advanced document management functionality. These capabilities collectively make VisualVault well-suited to rapidly and efficiently lead organizations through digital transformation processes.

Contact

Mike Aaron

(201) 798-7100

...

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

...