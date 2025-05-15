TRADEMARK CEO Elle Chan To Highlight Neurodiversity Strategies At Women In Tech Global 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRADEMARK , a global experiential marketing agency, CEO Elle Chan will lead an insightful session on neurodiversity and inclusion at the Women in Tech Global Conference on May 20th at 4:00 p.m. PT. The virtual session, part of the Chief in Tech Summit, offers senior tech leaders actionable strategies for designing corporate meetings and events that effectively engage neurodiverse attendees, who comprise approximately 20% of the population and include individuals with autism, ADHD, dyslexia, and more.

“I'm honored to speak at Women in Tech Global Conference,” said Elle Chan.“By embracing neurodiverse perspectives, companies unlock greater creativity, productivity, and inclusivity at events. Diversity is part of TRADEMARK's ethos and provides a rich fabric of perspectives, ideas, experiences, and talents within our organization and in our productions.”

Session Information

Elle Chan will explore strategies for engaging neurodiverse individuals during corporate events. This session is relevant to women who plan or are responsible for corporate events and meetings, including employee or management meetings, customer summits, sales meetings, user conferences, or trade shows. Attendees will receive actionable insights for creating agendas, spaces, presentations, and experiences that reach audiences that are inclusive of everyone, including the neurodivergent.



When: May 20, 2025, virtual, 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Conference Track: Chief in Tech Summit

Register: Scholarships: Apply here

Conference Overview

The Women in Tech conference aims to unite over 100,000 participants worldwide once again, offering virtual summits, engaging panels, skill-building workshops, and networking opportunities. The 2025 edition expands on crucial themes, including technology leadership, innovation, career growth, and driving global impact. The conference attracts influential tech professionals, industry innovators, international speakers, and WomenTech Network's vibrant community of 12,500 Ambassadors from 179 countries.

"The Women in Tech Global Conference is central to this evolution, featuring inspiring C-suite keynotes, expert workshops, global networking, and career advancement opportunities. With a growing presence of top leaders, we're shaping an inclusive, innovative, and impactful future in tech,” said Anna Radulovski, Founder and CEO of WomenTech Network and author of“Chief in Tech.”

TRADEMARK is a global experiential and brand marketing agency based in San Francisco. It specializes in delivering memorable experiences through unbridled creativity and production excellence. The company offers comprehensive event strategy planning and management services, ensuring every detail is flawlessly executed from concept to completion.

WomenTech Network is one of the world's leading communities for women in tech, with more than 12,500 Global Ambassadors representing 179 countries. To date, 150,000 tech leaders have collaborated with the network to cultivate a diverse global network that reaches 4.5 million people. WomenTech Network strives to empower women in tech through leadership development, professional growth, and mentorship programs. WomenTech Network hosts regular career networking events and a global tech conference for members to connect with like-minded professionals and learn about job opportunities at leading companies that value diversity.

