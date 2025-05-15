Metafoodx Raises $9.4M To Fight Food Waste With AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 3D AI scanner takes a bite out of nearly $400B problem by reducing food waste by 90%

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metafoodx , the AI food operations company, today announced it has raised $9.4 million in funding led by Trustbridge Partners , with participation from BlueRun Ventures and ScalableVision Capital . The funding will help Metafoodx fight widespread food waste in commercial kitchens with its powerful 3D AI scanner.

Without tools to track consumption and forecast production, the food service industry can overproduce by 20–30%, wasting $382 billion in food each year. As prices climb and margins shrink, profitably delivering high-quality meals has never been more challenging.

“Commercial kitchens are turning to technology to reduce waste, control costs and meet sustainability goals, catapulting the food technology market to more than $80 billion in the next five years,” said the lead investor at Trustbridge Partners.“Metafoodx has tapped into this opportunity with advanced AI and scanning technology in a sleek, practical device that delivers fast ROI and savings.”

In seconds, Metafoodx's 3D AI scanner captures an item's image, weight and temperature; links it to the menu; and automatically logs it for food safety compliance. It keeps track of whether leftovers are composted, donated or reused. Because it tracks and analyzes operations across ordering, prep, plate and waste, Metafoodx accurately forecasts future production needs based on actual consumption. This innovative use of AI earned Metafoodx a 2025 Kitchen Innovations Award from the National Restaurant Association, judged by food service experts from the Air Force, Aramark and Disney.

“The magic behind Metafoodx is our ability to tackle food waste at its source,” said Fengmin Gong , co-founder and CEO of Metafoodx.“We've made it incredibly easy for operators to use data from their own kitchens to improve ordering, food prep and serving to reduce their waste by 90%.”

To learn more about Metafoodx, visit the company website and connect with the team at the National Restaurant Association Show, May 17-20, 2025, in Chicago at booths #4097 and #8433.

About Metafoodx

Metafoodx is a patented, AI-powered food operations platform that helps commercial kitchens reduce waste, optimize production and drive sustainability through real-time data and automation. Trusted by leading universities and food service providers, Metafoodx delivers measurable impact, including up to a 50% reduction in food waste and a 200% ROI within weeks of deployment. Metafoodx is a 2025 Kitchen Innovations Award winner, recognized by the National Restaurant Association for advancing efficiency and productivity in food operations.

