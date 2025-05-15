MKS Instruments Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jim Schreiner to return to COO role; Dave Henry to become new leader of Materials Solutions Division

ANDOVER, Mass., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) (“MKS”), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, announced today that James A. Schreiner will conclude his tenure as the leader of the Materials Solutions Division (“MSD”) on August 1, 2025, and will transition back to his role as Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of MKS. In this position, Mr. Schreiner will lead operations, supply chain, and workplace operations for the Vacuum Solutions Division and the Photonics Solutions Division.

The Company also announced that David P. Henry, the Company's current Executive Vice President, Operations and Corporate Marketing, will assume the role of Executive Vice President, Global Strategic Marketing, and General Manager, Materials Solutions Division, on August 1, 2025. In this role, Mr. Henry will succeed Mr. Schreiner as the leader of MSD as well as maintain responsibility for strategic and corporate marketing for the Company.

“On behalf of the entire Company, I want to recognize the tremendous contributions Jim and Dave have made to MKS and congratulate them on their new, well-earned leadership responsibilities,” said John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of MKS.“Jim has played a pivotal role in successfully guiding MSD after our acquisition of Atotech in August 2022 with exceptional leadership and dedication. And Dave, who has proven himself as a strong and effective leader and strategic thinker, is well suited to position MSD for the future. I wish them both great success in their new roles.”

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world's leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed, feature enhancement, and optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at .

