Crowd Street Sponsors Premier Venture Capital Event To Showcase Momentum In Self-Directed Private Market Investing

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowd Street , the direct-access private market investment platform dedicated to helping members reach their financial ambitions, today announced its sponsorship of Beyond Summit 2025 . Beyond Summit, which runs from May 19-21 in Carlsbad, Calif., is an annual event hosted by Allocate , a leading technology platform transforming private market investing for wealth advisors and family offices. The conference is a premier gathering designed to bring together leading limited partners, fund managers, venture and technology leaders to discuss the future of innovation and private markets investing.

As the world of private market investing enters an increasingly exciting inflection point, Crowd Street's goal is to help individual investors gain access to private market opportunities that have historically been reserved for institutions and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Through its presence at Beyond Summit, Crowd Street is reinforcing its commitment to providing more access and education across various asset classes in an effort to reimagine wealth-building strategies for a new generation of investors.

“Private markets are no longer a niche segment of the investment landscape – it is a thriving ecosystem with the potential to redefine how individual investors diversify their portfolios and work to build wealth,” said John Imbriglia, CEO of Crowd Street.“Our mission is to help inspire and empower the millions of individual investors in this country who want to realize their financial goals through a self-directed platform. We have admired what Allocate has been building since it first started, so it makes sense to support them at the Beyond Summit. We believe the rising tide of private market investing will lift all boats. We currently have tens of thousands of accredited investors who are actively investing in real estate through our platform. As more and more people understand the potential for wealth creation in private markets, we expect our member base to grow significantly, especially as we work to expand our investment offerings to more asset classes such as private equity and private credit.”

“Like Crowd Street, we have seen the growing interest in Private Market investing from family offices and registered investment advisors,” said Samir Kaji, CEO of Allocate.“We're grateful to have Crowd Street as a premier sponsor for this event. We are thrilled to share the energizing trajectory of our industry with Crowd Street – a company that appears to have what it takes to meet the moment and shape the future. Through the lens of Venture Capital, we have been at the forefront of all of this increased interest in private market investing. It feels like the demand that has been bubbling beneath the surface in recent years is getting ready to explode. So, it's a very exciting moment for Allocate and Crowd Street to stay closely connected.”

The invite-only event will bring together over 200 of the most influential minds in the industry to explore the rising potential of private market investing. Last year's event welcomed more than 200 family offices, representing 13 countries and 70 cities, and included 70+ venture general partners.

According to Allocate, attendees will hear from some of the most insightful investors in private markets and the innovation economy from leading companies such as OpenAI, Kleiner Perkins, Forerunner and more. These leaders will discuss what it takes to implement succession planning at a top-tier venture capital franchise and explore how private capital – coupled with a multi-asset investment approach from one of the world's largest family offices – is driving impactful societal and environmental change. Most importantly, attendees will receive unique insights into private market investments, gain greater education into the private market ecosystem, and understand the opportunity in self-directed access to private market investing.

Together, Crowd Street and Allocate are committed to the larger purpose of giving access to self-directed investors to the expansive private market ecosystem that has an $87 trillion market opportunity (Blue Owl, February 2025). By providing the tools, education, and connections needed to navigate the private markets, individual investors will have the necessary understanding to explore various asset classes with confidence. As self-directed private market investing continues to gain traction, this collaboration is a testament to how the future of wealth-building may be rooted in shared access.

This sponsorship follows Crowd Street's latest brand-building initiatives, which demonstrate the company's broader vision of providing self-directed access to private market investments that have typically been reserved for institutions and wealth managers. To learn more about Crowd Street's new vision that will help empower the next generation of private market investors, visit .

About Crowd Street

Crowd Street empowers its members to reach their financial ambitions through self-directed private market investments. The platform offers a carefully selected marketplace of alternative investment opportunities that have historically only been available to a small group of people. In addition to providing advanced tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore these exclusive opportunities, Crowd Street is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience – further bridging the gap between investment opportunities and true financial wealth. Learn more at .

