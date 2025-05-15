Gordon Brothers Provides Carroll Fulmer Logistics Corporation Holistic Solution Including $27M In Financing To Optimize Capital Structure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Firm's multi-pronged solution includes revolving credit facility, sale leaseback and asset advisory services

Boston, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers , the global asset experts, has provided Carroll Fulmer Logistics Corporation a holistic, multi-pronged solution that includes $27 million in financing to optimize the transportation and logistics company's capital structure in support of continued growth.

Carroll Fulmer will leverage the financing that includes a first-lien revolving credit facility and an equipment sale leaseback for working capital to support its go-forward plan.

Additionally, Gordon Brothers is providing asset advisory services to unlock additional liquidity across accounts receivable, real estate and equipment through Nations Capital, a Gordon Brothers Company, to right size the existing fleet and reposition the company's delivery system for long-term success.

“We are pleased to partner with the Carroll Fulmer team to provide one of the Southeast's most tenured shipping providers a fully integrated, tailored solution that combines our asset expertise in asset-based lending, equipment leasing, equipment management and real estate, all under one roof,” said Dennis A. Bolton II, Senior Managing Director, Head of North America Equipment Finance at Gordon Brothers .“Our comprehensive solution will not only increase the company's liquidity and improve operational efficiency, but we also expect resulting near-term delivery performance improvements will present new opportunities and allow the company to invest in upgrading the fleet over time.”

“Gordon Brothers was a trusted, strategic partner in providing multi-faceted financing combined with consulting on strategies to optimize our company's asset portfolio,” said Tony Fulmer, Chief Revenue Officer and one of Carroll Fulmer's owners.“As we continue to navigate shifts in the trucking industry, the firm's partnership, asset expertise, and ability to bring these services together as a one stop shop meets our company's needs for ongoing investment in our employees, customers and partners.”

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our solutions-oriented approach across asset services, lending, financing and trading gives clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

About Carroll Fulmer

Carroll Fulmer Logistics Corporation is a full-service transportation and logistics company founded in 1954. Carroll Fulmer is proud to be a third generation, family owned business. We serve clients throughout the United States, as well as manage logistics and brokerage operations.

Carroll Fulmer Logistics Corporation serves some of the leading Fortune 500 companies with a simple philosophy: provide customers with good personal service, quality equipment, fair pricing, and overall operational integrity.

