El Pollo Loco Introduces New Fresca Salads And Wraps

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Portable, craveable items give consumers a whole new reason to say“Let's Get LocoTM”

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco , the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant, is asking customers: Do you want your made-to-order salad wrapped or unwrapped? The brand is proud to unveil two limited time options for guests looking to experience flavorful meals made from quality ingredients made to be enjoyed on-the-go with its new Fresca Salads and Wraps.

The Fresca Salads and Wraps feature two distinct (and uniquely craveable) flavor profiles, available as a freshly made traditional salad in a bowl or wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla for a convenient, on-the-go meal:



CITRUS AVOCADO FRESCA SALAD : Super greens blend with spinach and crisp lettuce topped with a double portion of our citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken breast, hand-sliced avocados, crumbled cotija cheese, shredded red cabbage and carrots, and freshly prepared salsa fresca. Served with a new signature citrus vinaigrette made with a squeeze of lime, lemon, and orange.



MEXICAN COBB FRESCA SALAD : Super greens blend with spinach and crisp lettuce topped with a double portion of our citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken breast, hand-sliced avocados, bacon, roasted corn and red peppers, and crumbled cotija cheese. Served with creamy cilantro dressing.



CITRUS AVOCADO FRESCA WRAP : A whole wheat tortilla filled with a generous portion of citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken breast, crisp super greens blend with spinach, shredded red cabbage and carrots, crumbled cotija cheese, hand-sliced avocados, freshly-prepared salsa fresca and new signature citrus vinaigrette made with a squeeze of lime, lemon, and orange, all wrapped up for on-the-go convenience.

MEXICAN COBB FRESCA WRAP: A whole wheat tortilla filled with a generous portion of our citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken breast, crisp super greens blend with spinach, bacon, roasted corn and red peppers, crumbled cotija cheese, hand-sliced avocados and creamy cilantro dressing, all wrapped up for on-the-go convenience.



“Fresca Salads and Wraps highlight the true versatility of our delicious fire-grilled chicken,” said Jill Adams, El Pollo Loco CMO.“Whether you want to eat your salad in a bowl or as a wrap, our Fresca products deliver on quality and portability – not to mention lots of craveability with our iconic Creamy Cilantro or our new Citrus Vinaigrette dressings.”

Prices for a la carte Fresca Salads and Wraps range from $9.00 - $12.00. Price and participation may vary by location. The Citrus Vinaigrette dressing will be a new permanent item, remaining on the menu beyond the limited time offering of the Fresca Salads and Wraps.

These new items not only showcase menu and flavor innovation but will also be the first products featured in an ad spot reflecting the recent brand refresh. The :15 ad spot includes close-up shots of the Fresca Salads and Wraps with bright colors and bold angles giving the brand a more modern and energetic tone than has been reflected in previous ad campaigns.

For more information or to find the nearest restaurant location, visit ElPolloLoco.com .

To stay updated on the latest deals and offerings, download the Loco Rewards app and follow @elpolloloco on social media.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Recently voted as the #1“Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” in USA TODAY's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards , our menu features innovative meals with Mexican flavors made daily in our restaurants using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco , inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants across seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order , visit the Loco Rewards app or . Follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or X .

CONTACT:

DeVries Global

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at