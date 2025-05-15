Courage Is A Habit Survey Reveals Maine Parents Reject Radical Ideologies, Demand Transparency, And Want Control In K-12 Education

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUGUSTA, Maine, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An unprecedented statewide survey conducted by Spry Strategies, commissioned by Courage Is A Habit, reveals that Maine parents overwhelmingly support conservative values in education, prioritizing transparency, parental rights, and the rejection of radical ideologies in K-12 classrooms. The Courage Is A Habit survey, conducted from April 22-25, 2025, underscores a growing movement among Maine parents to reclaim influence over their children's education and protect them from anti-parent and anti-American propaganda.









The survey demonstrates that Maine parents are united in their desire for greater accountability and involvement in schools, challenging the narrative pushed by Governor Janet Mills and some Maine officials. Key results include:



Opposition to School-Based Health Centers : 70% of participants oppose the establishment of school-based health centers for K-12 students to access, with only 9.9% expressing strong support, highlighting significant parental resistance to such initiatives.

Declining Trust in K-12 Education : 61.5% of respondents believe public education is worse today than it was a decade ago, with 89.2% of Republicans, 65.7% of Independents, and 37.3% of Democrats sharing this view, reflecting widespread concern about the direction of Maine's schools.

Parental Empowerment : 59.2% support reducing federal involvement in K-12 education to give local parents more decision-making power. Additionally, 65.1% oppose schools contracting with content providers that limit parental access to educational materials, and 68% oppose keeping parents uninformed about their child's gender confusion.

Rejection of Gender Ideology : 58.3% oppose promoting transgender ideology in classrooms, particularly the notion that children can be“born in the wrong body.” A significant 65.2% oppose school counselors promoting transgenderism. Scrutiny of Sex Education and Content : 69.1% oppose comprehensive sex education that includes teaching kindergarteners about masturbation.



The survey, conducted via online mobile and IVR landline interviews, has a margin of error of +/-4.4 percentage points. Results are weighted to ensure accuracy, though some percentages may not total 100% due to rounding.

The survey can be downloaded here .

Courage Is A Habit calls on policymakers, educators, and community leaders to heed these findings and restore trust in Maine's education system by empowering parents and rejecting divisive ideologies.

About Spry Strategies

Spry Strategies is a leading public opinion research firm dedicated to providing actionable insights through rigorous polling and analysis. With a commitment to accuracy and transparency, Spry Strategies helps organizations understand public sentiment and shape effective policies.

About Courage Is A Habit

Courage Is A Habit is a non-profit organization focused on empowering parents and communities to advocate for truth, transparency, and accountability in education. Through research, advocacy, and grassroots efforts, the organization seeks to protect the rights of parents and ensure children receive an education rooted in common sense and American values.

