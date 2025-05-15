Strata Information Group (SIG) Receives 2024 Ellucian Partner Award

SIG Wins Ellucian Partner Award

SIG wins the 2024 Ellucian Partner Award for Service Partner of the Year, recognizing their commitment to higher education technology solutions.

- Brent Rhymes, CEO of SIG

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Strata Information Group (SIG) was selected by Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, as a winner in the 2024 Ellucian Partner Awards. The annual awards recognize Ellucian Partner Network (EPN) members for their collaboration and impact in delivering an excellent customer experience to higher education institutions. SIG received the Service Partner of the Year award for outstanding joint engagement in sales and service, commitment to Ellucian, and consistent delivery excellence.

Brent Rhymes, CEO of SIG, expressed his enthusiasm about SIG's relationship with Ellucian, stating,“SIG is thrilled to be recognized by Ellucian for our investments and expertise in Ellucian go-to-market solutions. SIG is committed to a consistent approach with Ellucian in helping our shared clients reach their highest levels of success with their SaaS Modernization and other key technology initiatives."

“The strength of the Ellucian Partner Network lies not just in the breadth of our collaborations, but in the depth of shared commitment to solving higher education's most complex challenges,” said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Ellucian.“This year's award recipients exemplify what's possible when innovation is aligned with purpose. These partnerships accelerate institutional transformation, empower student success, and reinforce the critical role technology plays in shaping the future of education.”

SIG has provided Ellucian product services for 37 years and has served as a trusted partner to over 1,000 colleges and universities worldwide. SIG consistently provides innovative solutions to address the most critical challenges faced by colleges and universities. With a focus on strategy, ERP/SIS/CRM implementation, SaaS modernization, data analytics, and cybersecurity, SIG brings a reputation for deep functional and technical expertise in higher education. SIG leads the industry in Ellucian services, including Banner, Colleague, Degree Works, Data Connect, Ethos, Experience, and Insights. Earlier this year, SIG acquired Ellucian-partner BHA Technologies (“BHA”), a strategic service partner to Ellucian focused on end-to-end Colleague SaaS modernizations.

Ellucian works with more than 2,900 higher education institutions around the world, supporting 20 million students on their education journey. The Ellucian Partner Network focuses on shared success through joint marketing, sales collaboration and technology enablement. With more than 150 members, Ellucian maintains one of the largest networks of strategic partners providing solutions specific to the needs of higher education.

To learn more about the Ellucian Partner Network, visit: .

ABOUT STRATA INFORMATION GROUP:

Strata Information Group (SIG) is a leading provider of IT services to higher education institutions. SIG offers comprehensive technology consulting solutions, including software implementation, cloud migration, digital transformation, cybersecurity, database administration, and ongoing support services. For more information, please visit .

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

