Introducing HAI-As-A-Service: On-Demand Expertise For Archives, Information Management & Historical Research
The agile staffing model allows corporations, institutions, associations, and government agencies at all levels to integrate HAI's deep subject-matter expertise into their teams through a flexible, retainer-based consultative approach. By embedding top-tier professionals within an organization's workflow, HAI-as-a-Service ensures strategic oversight, efficient project execution, and invaluable historical insights tailored to specific needs. HAI-as-a-Service empowers organizations to move faster, adapt readily to evolving needs, and scale expertise on demand, without the overhead of traditional staffing.
Beth Maser, President & CEO of History Associates Incorporated (HAI), emphasized the transformative impact of HAI-as-a-Service: "With HAI-as-a-Service, we're redefining how organizations access information and archival experts," said Maser. "Whether our clients need short-term staffing support, archival strategy guidance, or research-driven content development, we provide dynamic solutions to keep initiatives moving forward."
How HAI-as-a-Service Supports Organizations:
1.Tailored Research & Archival Support
2.Archival Strategy & Digitization Recommendations
3.Development of Corporate Histories, Content & Timelines
4.Quick-Turn Research for Campaigns, Speeches & Marketing Materials
5.On-Demand Historical Insights & Consulting
6.Comprehensive Archival Management Support
7.Program & Project Management Expertise
8.Taxonomy & Metadata Consulting
9.Recruiting & Placement Services
10 Expert Staffing & Resources
Organizations can define a monthly retainer with HAI, ensuring consistent and scalable support for long-term projects such as corporate anniversaries, storytelling initiatives, archival preservation, and digital transformation efforts.
If you are unsure how HAI-as-a-Service could benefit your team, clients can experience the value of HAI's expert resources through a trial block of services, allowing the opportunity to explore how embedded research professionals enhance efficiency and impact.
To learn more about HAI-as-a-Service, visit
Laura M Osburnsen
HAI
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment