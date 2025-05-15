POVISON UNVEILS 'EFFORTLESS HOME PREMIERE' INSTALLATION AT ANGELIKA FILM CENTER FOR Nycxdesign FESTIVAL

Part of NYCxDesign Festival | Featured on SOHO Design Day – Saturday, May 17, 2025 Location: Angelika Film Center, 18 W. Houston St, New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lifestyle furniture brand Povison is making waves during NYCxDesign Festival with its debut immersive installation at the iconic Angelika Film Center in SoHo. The“Effortless Home Premiere” pop-up, open May 9–19, is a bold introduction to Povison's signature blend of affordable luxury, modern design, and no-fuss living.Curated by renowned interior designer David Santiago , the installation transforms the venue's lobby into the Cinema Home Café, a cozy, stylish escape that brings the feeling of home to the big screen. As a highlight of SOHO Design Day on Saturday, May 17, the space invites designers, design enthusiasts and everyday consumers to experience how Povison makes home design accessible, elegant, and effortless.At a time when online furniture shopping is rapidly becoming the new norm, Povison is redefining the experience with high-quality, ready-to-enjoy pieces that are delivered, without the usual complications. No tools. No assembly. No inflated price tags. Just beautiful, thoughtfully crafted furniture that makes a lasting impression, without breaking your budget or breaking out your toolbox.From living and dining to bedrooms, outdoor spaces and décor, Povison offers a curated selection of pieces that marry timeless style with everyday practicality. This installation introduces designers and consumers alike to Povison's exceptional craftsmanship, luxe materials, and globally inspired modern aesthetic.And behind the beauty lies a strong commitment to sustainability:.Povison uses FSC-certified and E0-grade wood, never sourced from rainforests..Its partnership with CleanHub supports plastic waste recovery before it hits landfills or oceans..Its materials are formaldehyde-free, non-toxic, and favor long-lasting natural fibers like linen, grown without chemicals.“With the 'Effortless Home Premiere' installation, we wanted to bring our brand ethos to life, showcasing how beautiful, sustainable design can be both luxurious and truly effortless,” says Ayden Lin, Founder & CEO, Povison Global.“At Povison, we believe your home should feel like a sanctuary, not a project. This immersive experience invites guests to see how easy it can be to elevate everyday living with affordable luxury, without compromise.”Povison was founded in California in 2020 and has quickly grown into a go-to destination for discerning shoppers seeking livable luxury without compromise. Whether you're designing your dream home or refreshing a rental, Povison makes it easier than ever to create a beautiful space, stress-free.Step inside the“Effortless Home Premiere” and discover the future of online home furnishing, where comfort, quality, and modern design meet cinema-worthy style.For more information, visit and follow @povisonofficial on social media.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Povison and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or ....

