TN CPI Comes Out Against President’S SC Reference, Calls It Unconstitutional
He termed the action“unconstitutional” and“detrimental to the federal spirit” of the country.
Mutharasan said that the Tamil Nadu government had already fought a legal battle in the Supreme Court against the delay in the assent of Bills by the Governor. He pointed out that the Supreme Court had, in its judgment, laid down clear guidelines on timeframes for constitutional authorities like Governors and the President to act on such Bills.
“Based on the Tamil Nadu government's petition, the Supreme Court pronounced a historic judgment setting deadlines for decision-making on state legislation. The verdict was welcomed across the nation as a significant step toward preserving democratic governance. It is, therefore, surprising and inexplicable that the President has now referred 14 questions to the apex court seeking clarity on the same issue,” he said.
Mutharasan alleged that the move was politically motivated and influenced by the Union government.
“It is evident that the Union government is guiding the President to make this reference, which directly undermines the Supreme Court's authority and disrupts the federal balance,” he said.
Calling the act a clear violation of the Constitution, Mutharasan warned that it could set a dangerous precedent. He urged all democratic forces across the country to unite and oppose such actions.
“This is not just a legal or political issue - it is a threat to our constitutional democracy. People's movements must be built to resist such attempts that weaken the rights of state governments and the voice of the people,” he added.
Mutharasan's remarks come amid growing criticism from opposition parties over the Centre's alleged attempts to centralise power through gubernatorial offices.
