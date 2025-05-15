UP Cabinet Passes Resolution, Thanks PM Modi & Armed Forces For Operation Sindoor
The resolution lauds the bravery and valour of the armed forces and credits PM Modi for the decisive leadership in the wake of a dastardly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, that saw 26 innocent tourists gunned down at point-blank range.
The resolution was passed in a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and attended by the council of ministers, including all the Ministers of State (MoS). All saluted the bravery of the armed forces and described Operation Sindoor as a symbol of India's strength, unity and collective resolve.
Briefing the media, the Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said that a congratulatory resolution was passed on behalf of the Council of Ministers and the people of the state to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces on the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.
He stated that the Operation Sindoor reflects India's unwavering commitment to national security and a resolute stand against terrorism.
"The Cabinet salutes the bravery, courage, and dedication of our soldiers and expresses wholehearted appreciation. The entire state of Uttar Pradesh takes immense pride in its brave warriors who safeguard the nation with steadfast devotion," he stated.
The Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet also expressed gratitude to PM Modi for providing strong leadership that made Operation Sindoor successful, Khanna informed.
He further said, "The whole nation stands united against terrorism. The operation is a symbol of our strength, unity, and collective resolve to protect the country. This success became possible because the Prime Minister gave full operational freedom to the armed forces."
