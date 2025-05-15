403
Israeli Strikes Force Closure of Gaza’s Last Cancer Treatment Hospital
(MENAFN) Israeli airstrikes have led to the shutdown of Gaza's sole remaining cancer treatment facility, the European Hospital, according to the Health Ministry's announcement on Thursday.
The ministry explained that “Israel’s targeting of the hospital has made it impossible to provide medical care due to the danger posed to medical staff and patients.”
Located in Khan Younis, the hospital had been the last medical center offering cancer care following the Israeli destruction of the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital.
The ministry warned that the closure of the European Hospital "means depriving cancer patients of the ability to follow treatment protocols and exacerbating their health conditions."
The Health Ministry emphasized that the ongoing Israeli attacks have caused extensive damage to both the hospital’s infrastructure and surrounding roads.
As of now, Gaza has lost 38 hospitals, 81 health centers, and 164 medical institutions, many of which were destroyed or damaged during the relentless Israeli bombardments, as reported by Gaza’s government media office.
Since the onset of Israel's offensive in October 2023, nearly 53,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, have lost their lives.
The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes related to the Gaza conflict, and Israel also faces genocide charges at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.
