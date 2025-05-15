American Media Outlets Highlight Qatar As Exceptional Partner For US

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: American media outlets covered with great interest the historic visit of President of the United States of America HE Donald Trump to the State of Qatar and the official talks held with the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, devoting extensive coverage and reports to the visit and its implications.

American media outlets emphasized that the importance of this visit lies in the fact that it is a part of the first foreign tour undertaken by the US President since assuming office in January, noting that it is also the second visit of a US President to the State of Qatar, following the visit of former US President George W. Bush in 2003.

The visit is considered a new stage in moving forward towards strengthening the strategic partnerships between the two friendly countries in many areas, in a way that serves the common interests of the two friendly countries and benefits their peoples.

American media outlets highlighted the prominent role played by the State of Qatar in many significant and vital regional and international issues, as well as its significant efforts to defuse numerous crises and achieve security and stability in the region and around the globe. They also noted that Qatar has become an increasingly important partner for the United States.

In a report, CNBC described US President Donald Trump's visit to Qatar as a truly historic moment. The last US President to visit Doha was George W. Bush in 2003, a visit made in recognition of Qatar's efforts in mediation and its active diplomacy aimed at promoting stability in the region and around the globe, the report added.

Over the years, relations between the State of Qatar and the US have strengthened, the report noted, pointing out that Qatar remains an exceptional partner for the US in many areas, particularly politics, diplomacy, defense, economics, and other fields.

Fox News pointed out the purpose of the US President's visit to Qatar, which is to discuss important issues, including the war on the Gaza Strip, highlighting the warm reception that the US President received upon his arrival in Doha, which reflects the strength and solid nature of the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

For her part, Chief White House Correspondent for CBS News Nancy Cordes highlighted the strong relationship between HE President of the US Donald Trump and HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. She also pointed out the vital role played by the State of Qatar in the negotiations to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, indicating that these negotiations are still ongoing.

CNN covered US President Donald Trump's visit to Qatar, with senior reporter Stephen Collinson saying that Qatar has established itself as a valuable partner for the United States.

Collinson described Qatar as an exceptional partner of the US, and noted the mediation efforts made by Qatar, in cooperation with the US and Egypt, to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. He also noted Qatar's efforts in the talks between the US and the Taliban, which resulted in the signing of an agreement that constituted a fundamental and important step towards ending the war in Afghanistan, in addition to the success of Qatar's mediation in the release of a number of Americans from Venezuelan prisons, and other issues in which Qatar played a prominent role.

Meanwhile, CNN's chief White House correspondent Betsy Klein highlighted Qatar's prominent role as a key partner with the US in mediating efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the president's commitment to ending the war in Gaza.

Regional spokesman for the US State Department Michael Mitchell said that the relationship between the US and Qatar has been and remains strategic, and today represents a pillar of US policy in the Gulf.

In press statements, Mitchell affirmed that Doha is a constant strategic partner, and that this partnership is characterized by defensive depth, political reliability, and flexibility in coordination.

He said that US-Qatar relations have witnessed a qualitative expansion in areas of cooperation, from defense to energy and innovation, in addition to diplomatic issues. Since Qatar was designated a major non-NATO ally, its position in American strategy has become clearer and more stable, which was the result of an accumulation of actual partnerships and mutual trust, which proved their effectiveness at critical moments. The current administration sees Qatar as a reliable, long-term partner, not only in bilateral contexts, but also in regional balance and in leading efforts to achieve political and diplomatic solutions, he added.

Mitchell emphasized that amid the region's accelerating geopolitical shifts, the relationship between the US and Qatar appears stronger than ever, asserting that defense cooperation with Qatar is among the most important in the region.

The US State Department regional spokesperson said that Qatar is a reliable mediator with an exceptional ability to communicate with multiple parties, including those difficult to reach through traditional channels. He added that Doha has demonstrated flexibility, professionalism, and a clear commitment to the principles of appeasement and diplomacy, noting that Washington is cooperating closely with the Qatari leadership, especially at the current stage, when crises intersect and the need for effective negotiation channels is growing.

Mitchell stressed that the partnership with Qatar is the result of years of active cooperation.