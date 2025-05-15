Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Erdogan, Zelenskyy Convene in Ankara

Erdogan, Zelenskyy Convene in Ankara


2025-05-15 09:08:56
(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened on Thursday at the Presidential Complex located in Ankara, Türkiye’s capital.

The visit marks a significant diplomatic encounter as both leaders met to address pressing developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Zelenskyy was received personally by Erdogan at the main entrance of the Presidential Complex.

Their conversation took place behind closed doors and included prominent Turkish officials such as National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Ibrahim Kalin, head of the National Intelligence Organization, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, Erdogan’s chief advisor on international affairs and security matters.

After their one-on-one discussions, both delegations were scheduled to continue with a working luncheon, further extending their dialogue on mutual concerns and strategic cooperation.

President Zelenskyy had touched down in Ankara earlier on Thursday, ahead of anticipated negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

His aircraft arrived at Esenboga Airport at 12:14 pm local time (0914 GMT).

At the airport, he was greeted by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and other Ukrainian officials who had traveled to Türkiye to attend a NATO foreign ministers summit in Antalya, a city in southern Türkiye.

Fahrettin Altun, Türkiye’s Director of Communications, shared via X that the agenda of the meeting between Erdogan and Zelenskyy would revolve around evaluating the "latest developments in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war," examining the issue from multiple perspectives.

In addition, Erdogan is expected to emphasize Türkiye’s persistent appeal for an immediate ceasefire and the initiation of peace negotiations, reaffirming the country’s role as a mediator in the ongoing geopolitical crisis.

MENAFN15052025000045017167ID1109553765

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search