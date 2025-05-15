403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan, Zelenskyy Convene in Ankara
(MENAFN) Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened on Thursday at the Presidential Complex located in Ankara, Türkiye’s capital.
The visit marks a significant diplomatic encounter as both leaders met to address pressing developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Zelenskyy was received personally by Erdogan at the main entrance of the Presidential Complex.
Their conversation took place behind closed doors and included prominent Turkish officials such as National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Ibrahim Kalin, head of the National Intelligence Organization, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, Erdogan’s chief advisor on international affairs and security matters.
After their one-on-one discussions, both delegations were scheduled to continue with a working luncheon, further extending their dialogue on mutual concerns and strategic cooperation.
President Zelenskyy had touched down in Ankara earlier on Thursday, ahead of anticipated negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
His aircraft arrived at Esenboga Airport at 12:14 pm local time (0914 GMT).
At the airport, he was greeted by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and other Ukrainian officials who had traveled to Türkiye to attend a NATO foreign ministers summit in Antalya, a city in southern Türkiye.
Fahrettin Altun, Türkiye’s Director of Communications, shared via X that the agenda of the meeting between Erdogan and Zelenskyy would revolve around evaluating the "latest developments in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war," examining the issue from multiple perspectives.
In addition, Erdogan is expected to emphasize Türkiye’s persistent appeal for an immediate ceasefire and the initiation of peace negotiations, reaffirming the country’s role as a mediator in the ongoing geopolitical crisis.
The visit marks a significant diplomatic encounter as both leaders met to address pressing developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Zelenskyy was received personally by Erdogan at the main entrance of the Presidential Complex.
Their conversation took place behind closed doors and included prominent Turkish officials such as National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Ibrahim Kalin, head of the National Intelligence Organization, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, Erdogan’s chief advisor on international affairs and security matters.
After their one-on-one discussions, both delegations were scheduled to continue with a working luncheon, further extending their dialogue on mutual concerns and strategic cooperation.
President Zelenskyy had touched down in Ankara earlier on Thursday, ahead of anticipated negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
His aircraft arrived at Esenboga Airport at 12:14 pm local time (0914 GMT).
At the airport, he was greeted by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and other Ukrainian officials who had traveled to Türkiye to attend a NATO foreign ministers summit in Antalya, a city in southern Türkiye.
Fahrettin Altun, Türkiye’s Director of Communications, shared via X that the agenda of the meeting between Erdogan and Zelenskyy would revolve around evaluating the "latest developments in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war," examining the issue from multiple perspectives.
In addition, Erdogan is expected to emphasize Türkiye’s persistent appeal for an immediate ceasefire and the initiation of peace negotiations, reaffirming the country’s role as a mediator in the ongoing geopolitical crisis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment