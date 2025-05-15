A Winning Formula: Myfitnesspal Teams Up With Pro Basketball Star Myles Turner, Showcasing How Nutrition Tracking Fuels Success On And Off The Court

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app collaborates with shot-blocking center to highlight how balanced nutrition supports both athletic excellence and everyday life

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFitnessPal , the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app, has partnered with professional basketball star Myles Turner to highlight how better food choices fuels his basketball performance. One of the league's premier shot-blockers and dynamic scorers, Turner leverages MyFitnessPal to stay accountable, embracing progress in his nutrition journey while focusing on balance.

"As an athlete, I've learned that what you eat directly impacts how you perform, but it doesn't have to be all or nothing," said Turner. "MyFitnessPal makes it easy to track my meals-whether I'm prepping for a game or treating myself to a cinnamon roll. It's a tool that keeps me grounded, helping me make adjustments when I need to."

In a behind-the-scenes look at his daily routine, Turner shows how he uses MyFitnessPal's premium features-like Meal Scan, Voice Log, and macros tracking. Turner exemplifies how nutrition tracking can fuel peak performance while fitting seamlessly into real life. From balancing nutrient-rich meals with indulgences to hitting daily protein targets, the app empowers Turner to make informed food choices that fit into real life, without sacrificing his performance.

"Myles is a great representation of what MyFitnessPal is all about: practical, everyday nutrition tracking that fits seamlessly into any routine," said Mike Fisher, MyFitnessPal Chief Executive Officer. "We're excited to partner with him to show that anyone can reach their goals, whether they're on the court or in their personal life."

MyFitnessPal collaborated with premier sports representation and marketing agency Athletes First to secure the partnership with Turner, along with the creative development, production, and distribution of the campaign. Turner's ongoing use of the app demonstrates how it helps athletes and everyday users alike achieve balance and make nutrition tracking a seamless part of real-life routines.

The same app used by Myles Turner is available for download via the App Store or Google Play .

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year, and with a community of over 270 million users in 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world's most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, record exercise activity, and log their weight. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 20.5 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, more than 40 workout routines, and over 40 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change.

