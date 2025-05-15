Russians Launch Nearly 150 Attacks On Sumy Region In 24 Hours, Casualties Reported
According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook.
The attacks on the Sumy community resulted in three fatalities and six injuries.
In the Bilopillia community, two people were wounded, while one person was injured in the Nedryhailiv community.
Throughout the day, Russian forces shelled 41 settlements across 15 territorial communities, with most attacks recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.Read also: Russian troops kill one resident of Donetsk region, injure seven others
The enemy carried out up to ten attacks using glide bombs and dropped grenades from drones twenty times. They also conducted nearly 30 UAV strikes and launched more than 20 multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) attacks.
Additionally, Russian forces carried out two missile strikes.
In the Mykolaivka community, buildings belonging to a food processing plant sustained damage, while an industrial facility and non-residential premises were destroyed in the Sumy community.
In the Bilopillia community, private homes and a car were damaged, while another car was hit in the Nedryhailiv community.
Throughout the day, 612 people were evacuated from border communities in the Sumy region.
The air alert lasted for 13 hours and 5 minutes.
According to Ukrinform, Russian forces launched a large-scale drone attack overnight on civilian infrastructure in one of the villages in the Sumy community, causing a fire at the impact site.
Photo for illustration purposes
