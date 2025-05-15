Zelensky Congratulates Ukrainians On Vyshyvanka Day And Family Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Ukrainians on Vyshyvanka Day and Family Day.

“Today is about something truly important – our roots, our family. Meanings that are united by a single date this year. Every pattern in a Ukrainian vyshyvanka holds the strength of our lineage, our traditions, our history. The strength of many people, thanks to whom all of us are alive. A bond passed down through generations – one we must cherish and value,” Zelensky said in a post on social media .

He stressed, "we will definitely preserve and pass on what is Ukrainian, what is ours, to the next generations. Happy Vyshyvanka Day and Family Day, Ukraine!”

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine traditionally celebrates Vyshyvanka Day on the third Thursday of May. Although it is not an official holiday, it is observed both in Ukraine and abroad.

Additionally, May 15 marks International Family Day.​

