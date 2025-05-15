Russian Forces Escalate Combat Activity In Vovchansk Sector And Sumy Region Demchenko
Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy's assault actions continue in the Kupiansk sector, but their most active operations are concentrated in the Vovchansk sector and within the Sumy region, particularly near Basivka and Zhuravka," Demchenko stated.
Regarding the Sumy region, he noted that Russian forces persist in employing small assault groups-a tactic they have long relied upon. These offensives are typically preceded by artillery shelling aimed at weakening Ukrainian defensive positions. Following the bombardment, Russian troops attempt to advance into Ukrainian territory to amass forces and expand the combat zone.
Demchenko further reported that, beyond these areas, Russian forces are seeking to escalate their actions in other parts of the border operational zone.
Despite suffering significant losses, the Russian command continues to deploy troops in so-called "meat assaults," showing little regard for human lives.Read also: Russians launch nearly 150 attacks on Sumy region in 24 hours, casualties reported
"The enemy's subversive activities persist, particularly in the Sumy region, extending toward the Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions. Daily shelling continues across Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv. Russian forces are actively deploying unmanned aerial vehicles, FPV drones, fiber-optic drones, and aviation, with a notable concentration in the Sumy sector," Demchenko stated.
As reported by Ukrinform, 168 combat clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces took place yesterday, with nearly half occurring in the Pokrovsk sector.
