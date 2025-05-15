Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Artillery Attack On Huliaypole Destroys Houses

2025-05-15 09:07:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled Huliaypole in Zaporizhzhia region with artillery. Houses were destroyed.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Russians shelled Huliaypole with artillery. Private houses were destroyed,” Fedorov wrote.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Other consequences of the attack are being established.

Read also: Injuries, damage reported as Russians pound Dnipro petrovsk region with drones, artillery

As Ukrinform reported, on May 14, the Russians launched 500 attacks on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region .

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

