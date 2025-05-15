FM Sybiha Arrives In Ankara For Talks Wearing Vyshyvanka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara wearing an embroidered shirt to participate in talks on peace initiatives.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister announced this on Instagram , Ukrinform reports.

“I arrived in Ankara to participate in the talks of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. In such national“armor” - full combat readiness for a day of intense diplomacy. I congratulate everyone on Vyshyvanka Day! Dress in national clothes and be proud of our traditions,” the minister said.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting Turkey today to discuss peace initiatives and ways to end the war.

Earlier, the head of state said that he expects Russia to cease fire on Monday and will personally wait for Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Sybiha met with Turkish FM in Antalya

US President Donald Trump said he was considering a visit to Istanbul, where Zelensky and Putin could meet in person. Yesterday, the Kremlin approved the list of members of the delegation that is to take part in talks with Ukraine in Istanbul. Putin is not among them . The delegation will be headed by Russian Presidential Aide Vladimir Medynskyi.

On the third Thursday of May, Ukraine traditionally celebrates Vyshyvanka Day .