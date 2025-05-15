Zelensky Arrives In Ankara
According to Ukrinform, the broadcast of the President's short address near the plane was published by his press service .
“First of all, I would like to thank President Erdogan for organizing the meeting, for the opportunity for direct talks here in Ankara,” Zelensky said.
He noted that the Ukrainian side will hold talks in Ankara in the coming hours.
“As for our level, our delegation is at the highest level - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, my office, the military, representatives of all our intelligence agencies, by the way. In order to make any decisions that can lead to the expected just peace,” the President said.
As Ukrinform reported, the program of Zelensky's visit (as of Thursday morning includes bilateral talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and a press conference on the results of the visit.
