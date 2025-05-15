Zelensky In Turkey Shares Message To Putin
He said this as he left the airport in Ankara on his way to a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“I am here and my message is clear,” the president said, answering journalists' questions about his message to Putin .
As reported by Ukrinform, on May 11, Putin proposed to hold direct talks with Ukraine“where they were interrupted” in 2022 - in Istanbul, Turkey.Read also: Zelensky in Ankara on Russian delegation: this is sham leve
Zelensky said that he expects Russia to cease fire on Monday and will personally wait for Putin in Turkey on May 15.
The program of Zelensky's visit (as of Thursday morning) includes bilateral talks with Turkish President Erdogan and a press conference following the visit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment