Zelensky In Turkey Shares Message To Putin

2025-05-15 09:07:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky considers his arrival in Turkey to be a“clear message” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said this as he left the airport in Ankara on his way to a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I am here and my message is clear,” the president said, answering journalists' questions about his message to Putin .

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 11, Putin proposed to hold direct talks with Ukraine“where they were interrupted” in 2022 - in Istanbul, Turkey.

Read also: Zelensky in Ankara on Russian delegation: this is sham leve

Zelensky said that he expects Russia to cease fire on Monday and will personally wait for Putin in Turkey on May 15.

The program of Zelensky's visit (as of Thursday morning) includes bilateral talks with Turkish President Erdogan and a press conference following the visit.

