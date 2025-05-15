Zelensky's Meeting With Erdogan Begins In Ankara
This was reported by the President's spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov, Ukrinform reports.
The spokesman confirmed to the media that the meeting is already underway.
Upon his arrival in Ankara, President Zelensky reportedly said that he would coordinate further steps with President Erdogan on the negotiations.
On May 10, Ukraine, along with its allies France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland, proposed a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. In case of refusal, Ukraine's allies intend to increase sanctions against Russia.Read also: Zelensky in Ankara on Russian delegation: this is sham leve
Subsequently, Putin proposed to hold direct talks with Ukraine“where they were interrupted” in 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he expects Russia to cease fire on Monday and will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.Read also: Zelensky in Turkey shares message to Puti
Nevertheless, the Russian dictator sent a delegation to Istanbul headed by his aide Vladimir Medynsky. It also included Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.
