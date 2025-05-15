Hospital Closed In Kupiansk After 18 Russian Guided Bombs Hit In One Day
This was reported on television by the head of the Kupiansk city military administration, Andriy Besedin, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Unfortunately, the shelling does not stop, civilians are dying. The enemy dropped 18 guided aerial bombs on the territory of the community yesterday, one and a half tons of them. There is a large number of destructions: more than 60 private houses were destroyed or damaged, as well as apartment buildings and critical infrastructure facilities,” said Besedin.
According to him, since the beginning of May, Russian troops have carried out 1900 strikes using various types of weapons - guided aerial bombs, FPV drones, artillery, MLRS. In particular, three 1500 kg bombs were dropped. Within two weeks, three residents of Kupiansk were killed and 16 sustained injuries of varying severity.
Only 2700 residents remain in the community, 1750 of them live in the city.
“Unfortunately, people are refusing to evacuate, even though the entire algorithm has been worked out. The situation is getting more and more difficult. Unfortunately, the services we could have provided a week ago, including a service center that supported people with limited mobility and a medical facility, are not available and temporarily cease to operate due to the threat of air strikes on these facilities,” said Besedin.Read also: One killed, three injured in enemy strikes on Kharkiv region in the past day
He reminded that recently the Russians had struck at the premises of the State Emergency Service and a sewage pumping station, killing two utility workers.
As reported, on May 14, a 63-year-old man was killed in a Russian air strike on Kupiansk. According to preliminary data from the prosecutor's office, the enemy used a FAB-1500 with UMPK.
