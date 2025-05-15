Kyiv Hits Back: Russia Sends Insults, Not Peace To Türkiye Talks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Instead of Russian President Vladimir Putin personally attending a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, what we hear from Russia are personal insults of the Ukrainian President.

This was emphasized by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi on the social media platform X , according to Ukrinform.

He pointed out that instead of Putin coming to Türkiye for talks with Zelensky to have a serious discussion about ending the war and restoring peace, all Kyiv hears from Moscow are personal insults of the President of Ukraine.

"Not the first time the Russian foreign ministry becomes a laughing stock. It is also worth noting that the delegation in Türkiye is not led by the Russian foreign ministry - their role is to bark from Moscow," the diplomat added.

As reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Russian delegation sent to Türkiye for negotiations has only a "theatrical level" of authority. The head of state promised to announce further actions by the Ukrainian delegation after talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In response, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov directed personal insults at the Ukrainian President.

Previously, Zelensky said he would personally wait for Putin in Turkey on May 15. However, the Russian President sent a delegation to Istanbul headed by his aide Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the General Staff's Main Directorate Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.