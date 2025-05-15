Victim Testifies To Brutal Armenian Attacks On Aghdara Village In 1991-1992

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

At the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court, victim Karim Novruzov gave harrowing testimony today about the Armenian army's attacks on the village of Bash Guneypeya in the Aghdara region during the early 1990s, Azernews reports.

Novruzov stated that,“the Armenian army attacked the village of Bash Guneypeya in the Aghdara region four times in September-October 1991, killing World War II participant Goshun Abdullayev, born in 1910, Hamza Alakbarov, and other residents of the village.”

He went on to recount a particularly devastating assault on March 12, 1992, which he described as a major offensive on five villages in the region.“They attacked five villages in the Aghdara region, including our village of Bash Guneypeya. They surrounded the entire village and opened fire from tanks and heavy artillery. They had a sufficient number of military forces. They were armed with automatic weapons, machine guns, sniper rifles,” Novruzov said.

“My father was heroically martyred along with his comrades on March 12, 1992, while saving civilians from the massacre. In addition to my father, my brother, two uncles, other relatives, and my childhood friend were martyred in that battle,” he added. He also noted that despite negotiations mediated by Vitaly Balasanyan, “they refused to hand over the remains of my father and those who died with him. The whereabouts of their remains are still unknown.”

Novruzov further stated that a family of five was“brutally murdered by the Armenian army” during the same incident.

The trial involves several citizens of the Republic of Armenia accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, including genocide, war crimes, terrorism, and the forcible seizure and retention of power, among numerous other charges.