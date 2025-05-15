Azerbaijan's Population Reaches Over 10.2 Million

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Between January and March 2025, Azerbaijan's population increased by 8,253 people (0.1%), reaching 10,233,142 as of April 1, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

According to the report, 54.4% of the population resides in urban areas and 45.6% in rural areas. Males make up 49.8%, and females 50.2% of the total population.

As of early April 2025, the population distribution by region was as follows:

Baku: 23.0%

Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic:4.6%

Lankaran-Astara: 9.2%

Absheron-Khizi: 8.6%

Garabagh:7.3%

Central Aran: 7.1%

Gazakh-Tovuz: 6.6%

Sheki-Zagatala:6.1%

Ganja-Dashkasan: 5.9%

Guba-Khachmaz: 5.4%

Mil-Mugan: 5.2%

Shirvan-Salyan:4.9%

Mountainous Shirvan: 3.1%

Eastern Zangezur: 3.0%