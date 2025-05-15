403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Heaps Praise Upon Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim As A Great Leader
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 15 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump on Thursday heaped praise upon Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani as a great leader for his people.
Speaking at the US military base, Al-Udeid, Trump said the Amir Sheikh Tamim has been a friend to him since the times before engaging in politics, confirming that Doha made a deal with Washington to buy military hardware, including drones and combat vehicles.
Trump boasted of the American military forces as "the mightiest in history," revealing that he had signed an order to build a defense "dome" to protect the US airspace and that Washington plans to make F-47 warplanes -- the sixth generation of the fighter jets -- soon.
Priority must be dedicated to resolving strifes, not triggering the conflicts, he added, affirming that the US forces were ready to "confront the enemies" with their annihilating power.
Trump added that plentiful of terrorists including chiefs in the "Islamic state" (Daesh) group had been eliminated in just three weeks, unlike what he had been told that such an operation would last for four years.
He lamented the US forces' withdrawal from Afghanistan, arguing that the American air base there should have been maintained, reiterating that the Ukraine-Russia war would not have flared in the case he had been president of the United States at the time.
For his part, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said his department advocated "peace through force," not that it had been accorded a "historic budget" projected at one trillion dollars for next year.
The US forces will be stronger than their past might, he said, indicating at recruitment of more personnel in the armed forces.
Trump, accompanied by US officials, arrived in Doha on Wednesday on an official visit, coming from Saudi Arabia, as part of a regional tour including the UAE. (end)
sss
Speaking at the US military base, Al-Udeid, Trump said the Amir Sheikh Tamim has been a friend to him since the times before engaging in politics, confirming that Doha made a deal with Washington to buy military hardware, including drones and combat vehicles.
Trump boasted of the American military forces as "the mightiest in history," revealing that he had signed an order to build a defense "dome" to protect the US airspace and that Washington plans to make F-47 warplanes -- the sixth generation of the fighter jets -- soon.
Priority must be dedicated to resolving strifes, not triggering the conflicts, he added, affirming that the US forces were ready to "confront the enemies" with their annihilating power.
Trump added that plentiful of terrorists including chiefs in the "Islamic state" (Daesh) group had been eliminated in just three weeks, unlike what he had been told that such an operation would last for four years.
He lamented the US forces' withdrawal from Afghanistan, arguing that the American air base there should have been maintained, reiterating that the Ukraine-Russia war would not have flared in the case he had been president of the United States at the time.
For his part, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said his department advocated "peace through force," not that it had been accorded a "historic budget" projected at one trillion dollars for next year.
The US forces will be stronger than their past might, he said, indicating at recruitment of more personnel in the armed forces.
Trump, accompanied by US officials, arrived in Doha on Wednesday on an official visit, coming from Saudi Arabia, as part of a regional tour including the UAE. (end)
sss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment