Patricia Nash Joins QVC's Esteemed Q50 Ambassadors For 2025'S Age Of Possibility Celebrating The Achievements Of Incredible Women 50+

QVC's First-Ever TikTok Shop Super Brand Day Kicked off on May 14 with Livestream Event Unveiling the 2025 Q50 Class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricia Nash Designs ( ) is thrilled to announce that founder and CEO Patricia Nash has been tapped to join an illustrious group of women in QVC 's Q50 Ambassadors for the second year of the Age of Possibility mission. This year's initiative kicked off yesterday May 14, 2025, in Santa Monica with Patricia in attendance as the retailer launches a first-of-its-kind cross category TikTok Shop Super Brand Day in collaboration with the social media platform.

The Age of Possibility event celebrated a dedicated day of creator- and celebrity-led shopping, rooted in celebration, empowerment, and connection. QVC and TikTok welcomed new and returning Q50 ambassadors, TikTok creators, and brand partners to the live shopping event unlike any other. Patricia joined the Q50 Ambassadors alongside a collective of inspiring women who show that life only gets better with age. See all the new Q50 Ambassadors here.

"It's a profound honor to be named a Q50 Ambassador this year, especially as someone who started my brand at 50," said Patricia Nash, CEO and founder of Patricia Nash Designs. "I've always believed that women only grow stronger with time-more confident, more empathetic, more unapologetically themselves. The Age of Possibility is something I live every day, and I'm proud to stand with QVC in celebrating women who are just getting started in their next, most powerful chapters."

QVC fans and shoppers can find more at the @ QVC TikTok app to shop exclusive deals and find trending products.

For more information on Patricia Nash Designs, Patricia as a Q50 Ambassador, and her latest collections, contact BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244.

ABOUT PATRICIA NASH DESIGNS

Patricia Nash Designs is rooted in a passion for discovery and storytelling. After years of working and shopping across Europe, Patricia developed a deep appreciation for vintage European bags, appreciating their timeless styling, impeccable craftsmanship, and beautiful leathers. Discovering a beautiful handcrafted leather handbag in her own mother's closet-a treasured piece cherished for 50 years-inspired Patricia to create her namesake brand. Patricia launched her brand in 2010 to create pieces that balance timeless elegance with functional design. Every product embodies her love of travel, craftsmanship, and family, making Patricia Nash Designs a trusted name for those who value artistry and authenticity.

