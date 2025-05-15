403
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Dick's Sporting Goods To Acquire Foot Locker
Equities are fractionally lower early Thursday morning after the S&P 500 booked three straight days of gains following a temporary trade truce between the U.S. and China.
This morning, traders will get another read on inflation after the Consumer Price Index earlier this week showed the pace of price gains rising at its slowest annual rate since 2021.
Foot Locker (NYSE: FL ) shares are soaring this morning after reports that Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS ) is set to buy the company for $2.4 Billion. Foot Locker's stock jumped more than 80% pre-market.
American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) celebrates 30 years of building a more connected world.
Copley Acquisition Corp (NYSE: COPLU) celebrates its initial public offering
