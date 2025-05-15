Unleashed Brands Foundation Brings Joy With 1,000 Teddy Bears For Children's Healthsm

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Volunteers from all eight Unleashed Brands-Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning , Snapology , XP League , Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School -came together at the company's annual Franchisee Conference earlier this month to hand-stuff 1,000 teddy bears. With the help of Perimeter Global Logistics (PGL), these bears were delivered to young patients at the hospital, providing comfort during difficult times.

"This initiative embodies the heart of our brands by giving kids a chance to simply be kids, even during incredibly tough times," said Michael Browning Jr., CEO of Unleashed Brands. "Our mission is to help kids learn, play and grow, not just within our enrichment centers but in every area of their lives. It is inspiring to see our brands come together for such an incredible cause that fosters connection, comfort and confidence for children who need it most."

Designed to offer emotional support and encouragement to children facing health challenges, the teddy bear initiative reflects the Unleashed Brands Foundation's broader mission to empower youth facing adversity. The Foundation works to create opportunities for every child, regardless of circumstance, to learn with intention, play without fear and grow into purposeful futures. With the support of donors, nonprofit partners and franchisees, the Foundation extends the Unleashed Brands vision of investing in today's kids and tomorrow's leaders and helping them unleash their full potential for a better life.

