Unleashed Brands Foundation Brings Joy With 1,000 Teddy Bears For Children's Healthsm
"This initiative embodies the heart of our brands by giving kids a chance to simply be kids, even during incredibly tough times," said Michael Browning Jr., CEO of Unleashed Brands. "Our mission is to help kids learn, play and grow, not just within our enrichment centers but in every area of their lives. It is inspiring to see our brands come together for such an incredible cause that fosters connection, comfort and confidence for children who need it most."
Designed to offer emotional support and encouragement to children facing health challenges, the teddy bear initiative reflects the Unleashed Brands Foundation's broader mission to empower youth facing adversity. The Foundation works to create opportunities for every child, regardless of circumstance, to learn with intention, play without fear and grow into purposeful futures. With the support of donors, nonprofit partners and franchisees, the Foundation extends the Unleashed Brands vision of investing in today's kids and tomorrow's leaders and helping them unleash their full potential for a better life.
To learn more about the Unleashed Brands Foundation and its programs, visit InvestInKids .
About the Unleashed Brands Foundation
Established in 2023, Unleashed Brands Foundation aims to empower at-risk youth and provides them with the resources needed to successfully transition to adulthood through education, financial support and in-person volunteerism. Having supported youth and youth-focused charities since 2011, Unleashed Brands remains invested in helping kids learn, play and grow and achieve greatness. To learn more about Unleashed Brands Foundation's work and how it transforms lives, please visit InvestInKids .
About Unleashed Brands
Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym , Sylvan Learning , Snapology , XP League , Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts and Water Wings Swim School . The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential. For more information, visit UnleashedBrands .
