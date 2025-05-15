Leica Camera Launches Artist Looks In Leica LUX Iphone App - Debuting With British Star Photographer Greg Williams

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I wanted to create a look that feels real – not overdone, not artificial. No extra sharpening, no effects – just the image and the moment. The Leica LUX app made it possible to bring that aesthetic to the smartphone – with a cinematic depth I previously only knew from my Leica cameras," says Greg Williams.

About Greg Williams

Greg Williams is one of the most influential photographers of our time. Known for his cinematic visual language, he regularly photographs leading figures from the international film world – including Daniel Craig, Kate Winslet, and Margot Robbie – and has helped define the visual identity of modern-day Hollywood. A long-time Leica user, Williams was also part of the global campaign for the Leica Q2 Daniel Craig Edition. His work blends documentary precision with emotional proximity and handcrafted clarity.

New customization features

Users can now mark favourite looks within the app for faster access – a practical feature for those who work with recurring stylistic elements.

Coming soon to Leica cameras

The Greg Williams Look will also be made available in the Leica FOTOS app , enabling users to apply the same visual character when shooting with Leica cameras.

Leica LUX – Leica imagery on the iPhone

Following the acquisition of Norwegian smartphone photography start-up Fjorden Electra AS in 2023, Leica Camera AG expanded its mobile business and launched the jointly developed Leica LUX app in 2024. The app brings the visual DNA of iconic Leica lenses to the iPhone, with manual camera controls and a growing library of characteristic Leica Looks. With a current rating of 4.8 stars , Leica LUX is now the highest-rated photo app in the App Store .

Leica LUX v1.7 is available now in the App Store . The Artist Look by Greg Williams is part of the full version and is included free of charge for one year with registration of a Leica LUX Grip.

About Leica Camera

Leica Camera AG is a global premium manufacturer of cameras, lenses, and sports optics products, with a company history spanning over 150 years. As part of its growth strategy, Leica has expanded into mobile imaging (smartphones), high-quality eyeglass lenses and watch manufacturing, and is also present in the home cinema segment with its own projectors.

Headquartered in Wetzlar, Germany, with a second production facility in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, Leica Camera AG operates a global network of sales subsidiaries and more than 120 Leica Stores. The Leica brand represents excellent quality, German craftsmanship, and industrial design, seamlessly combined with innovative technology. An integral part of the brand's culture is its commitment to fostering photographic culture, exemplified by approximately 30 Leica Galleries worldwide, Leica Academies, and prestigious international awards such as the Leica Hall of Fame Award and the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA).

