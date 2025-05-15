Alpheus Medical Raises $52M In Series B Round To Advance Groundbreaking Glioblastoma Therapy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Backed by leading healthcare investors, the round was co-led by HealthQuest Capital and Samsara BioCapital with participation from existing investors OrbiMed and Action Potential Venture Capital . In addition, venture investors committed to transforming cancer care participated, including BrightEdge , the impact investment and innovation arm of the American Cancer Society, the Brain Tumor Investment Fund , a subsidiary of the National Brain Tumor Society, and Sontag Innovation Fund , a subsidiary of The Sontag Foundation.

"This investment is a key inflection point for Alpheus and the glioblastoma community – advancing sonodynamic therapy from promise to clinical validation."

"The complex and diffuse nature of glioblastomas has long hindered therapeutic innovation," said Conrad Wang M.D., Partner at HealthQuest Capital. "Alpheus' sonodynamic therapy represents a novel, non-invasive whole brain approach with compelling early data. This investment reflects our commitment to advancing transformative technologies that seek to fill critical gaps in patient unmet needs."

Alpheus' platform delivers non-thermal, tumor-selective therapy activated by low-intensity diffuse ultrasound (LIDUTM) with oral 5-aminolevulinic acid (5-ALA). Without the need for imaging or sedation, this combination selectively targets and destroys cancer cells across the entire brain hemisphere. This novel treatment option is performed in an outpatient setting. Promising early results from two studies highlight the potential of SDT therapy in both newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma patients.

"This investment is a key inflection point for Alpheus and the glioblastoma community – advancing sonodynamic therapy from promise to clinical validation," commented Vijay Agarwal, MD, FAANS, FCNS, President and CEO of Alpheus Medical. "With this support, we are poised to generate pivotal evidence that could help establish a new standard of care for newly diagnosed brain tumors."

Alpheus Medical is a private, clinical-stage oncology company developing a groundbreaking, non-invasive treatment for solid tumors utilizing sonodynamic therapy (SDT). Its proprietary platform combines Low-Intensity Diffuse Ultrasound (LIDUTM) with oral 5-aminolevulinic acid (5-ALA), a sensitizing agent that selectively accumulates in tumor cells. This targeted approach aims to destroy cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue. Alpheus collaborates with global leaders in neuro-oncology and is supported by top healthcare investors and the venture vehicles of nonprofit organizations focused on cancer. Learn more at .

HealthQuest Capital is a private asset firm that provides capital to transformative healthcare companies. HealthQuest Capital focuses on commercial prospects that drive enhanced patient outcomes and elevate the efficiency of healthcare delivery. With approximately $2 billion in capital under management, the firm focuses on fostering innovation across the healthcare spectrum, including medical technologies, diagnostics, digital health, and innovative services. The HealthQuest Capital team combines decades of investing experience with domain expertise in the various aspects of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit .

Founded in 2017, Samsara BioCapital is a leading biotech investment firm focused on identifying opportunities across public and private markets. Samsara invests across the full spectrum from early-stage start-up to late-stage clinical assets with a focus on companies that will have a significant impact on patients and address high unmet medical needs. Samsara works with entrepreneurs and top-tier management teams that they believe will have a meaningful impact on innovative therapeutics. The Samsara team has deep expertise in biotech with significant experience working together prior to founding the firm. The team is led by Srinivas Akkaraju, who has over twenty-two years of industry experience and has an MD and a PhD in Immunology from Stanford University.

