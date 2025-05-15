Biohacking Leader Ben Greenfield Partners With 10X Health And Osteostrong To Advance Strength, Longevity, And Human Optimization

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned biohacker and human performance expert Ben Greenfield has teamed up with 10X Health and OsteoStrong , the global leader in skeletal strength conditioning, to produce a powerful new series of videos and marketing materials designed to spotlight the science-backed benefits of OsteoStrong and its partnership with 10X Health.

The filming took place at OsteoStrong Scottsdale , where center owners Jayson Brightwell and Alessandro Rugge hosted the shoot alongside OsteoStrong CEO, Kyle Zagrodzky , who participated in the collaboration to highlight the synergies between skeletal strength, cellular health, and peak human performance.

"Working with Ben Greenfield was an exciting opportunity to align OsteoStrong with one of the most credible and influential voices in health optimization," said Kyle Zagrodzky , CEO of OsteoStrong. "Ben's knowledge, passion, and commitment to cutting-edge wellness make him the perfect partner to help us share our message of strength and longevity with a wider audience."

A globally recognized authority in fitness, biohacking, and holistic wellness, Greenfield's endorsement brings significant credibility to the collaboration, which emphasizes OsteoStrong's role in a fully integrated approach to human optimization-alongside the advanced health protocols of 10X Health .

Jimmy Youngblood , President of OsteoStrong, added, "As we continue to expand our global footprint, strategic partnerships like this are key to attracting the right franchise owners who are passionate about delivering results-driven, science-backed wellness solutions to their communities."

About OsteoStrong®

OsteoStrong® is a science-backed, technology-driven system designed to improve bone density, strength, and overall skeletal health. With locations worldwide, OsteoStrong® helps people of all ages build stronger bones in a safe, efficient, and drug-free manner.

