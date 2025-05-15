The Legendary Idle Game, Cookie Clicker, Is Coming To Consoles On May 22

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The console version brings the complete Cookie Clicker experience to new audiences, specifically optimized for controller-based play. Playsaurus is excited to introduce the iconic game to console gamers, enabling even more players to enjoy the satisfaction of accumulating astronomical numbers of cookies.

Cookie Clicker is the definitive idle game centered around cookie accumulation. Players begin by simply clicking to make cookies and rapidly escalate into building an extensive cookie empire. Through purchasing strategic upgrades, recruiting a colorful range of helpers - from industrious grandmas to cosmic entities - and unlocking innovative methods to increase production, players experience delightful, ever-increasing complexity.

Originally developed by indie developer DashNet in 2013, Cookie Clicker rapidly became a global phenomenon, attracting millions of players. Over 12 years of dedicated updates have continually expanded and enriched the game's whimsical and deceptively deep mechanics, securing its status as an enduring favorite.

With overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam and Android, Cookie Clicker consistently earns praise for its perfect blend of charming simplicity and strategic depth.

For press inquiries, review copies, or interview requests, please contact:

Austin Oblouk

1-949-519-2196

[email protected]

Learn more about Cookie Clicker and Playsaurus at playsaurus.

Fact Sheet

Game Title: Cookie Clicker

Developer (Original): DashNet (Orteil)

Publisher (Console, Steam): Playsaurus

Platforms: Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation

Release Date: May 22, 2025

Price: $4.99 USD

Genre: Idle Game, Incremental Game

Website: playsaurus

Key Features

The Complete Cookie Clicker Experience: Access all the updates, upgrades, and cookie-baking madness that has defined the game for over a decade.

Optimized for Controllers: Enjoy seamless navigation and interaction specifically designed for console gameplay.

Build Your Cookie Empire: From a single click to trillions of cookies per second, watch your empire grow with a vast array of upgrades and buildings.

Quirky Helpers: Recruit Grandmas, Farms, Factories, and even stranger entities to boost your cookie production.

Deeply Engaging Mechanics: Uncover hundreds of upgrades, achievements, and heavenly perks that offer strategic depth and endless replayability.

Proven Addictive Fun: Join millions who have experienced the joy and delightful obsession of Cookie Clicker, now on your favorite console.

Developer & Publisher Information

DashNet (Orteil): The original creator of Cookie Clicker, known for pioneering the idle game genre.

Playsaurus: Indie game publisher dedicated to bringing unique and engaging titles to broader audiences.

