Digital Media Firm Brkthru Celebrates 8 Years Of Success This May

Firm Brings 'The Brkthru Way' to 20 Locations in May Through Its 3rd Annual "31 Days of Service" Program

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brkthru , the digital advertising partner of choice for agencies and brands who value a human touch, is celebrating eight years in business. Part of the festivities include its third annual "31 Days of Service", a community volunteer program that's bringing "The Brkthru Way" to some 20 locations across the country through hands-on service.

Throughout the month, Brkthru employees are fanning out across employee locations in the company's regional hubs and in their own individual neighborhoods to roll up their sleeves in volunteer service at community organizations. Last year, nearly 60 employees participated in the program, working on-site at food banks, clothing stores, community gardens, pet shelters, humane societies, and placing flags on veteran's graves in honor of Memorial Day.

This year, the company aims to double its participation, and is already well on its way with activities planned in:



New York City at the Sharing Shelf children's clothing bank;

Detroit, planting trees in a community park with The Greening of Detroit;

Albany, NY at the Humane Society;

Research Triangle, NC at the North Carolina Food Bank garden;

Orlando, with Brkthru runners participating in a 5K to benefit a local food bank;

Tampa Bay, with the Brkthru team returning to the Humane Society;

Atlanta, nourishing the hungry by making sandwiches at The Sandwich Project; Charlotte, NC, and Austin, TX, cleaning up parks

"Our commitment to going above and beyond with outstanding service is deeply ingrained in everything we do-from the way we truly listen to clients and develop tailored solutions to our flexibility in working with any budget, anytime, around the clock," said co-founder Jeff Hastedt . "This month-long service outreach is a natural extension of that commitment by bringing our can-do, hands-on approach and work ethic-what we call 'the Brkthru Way'-to the communities where we live and work."

The "31 Days of Service" program is a fitting display of gratitude for the company's year-over-year success. In 2024, Brkthru accelerated new business outreach by 5X, driving a 239% increase in new business revenue and reducing its average days to close by over 75% since 2021. Serving more than 1,030 active brands, 235 agencies and 449 direct clients in 2024, the company had ten clients exceed $1M in ad spend for the year.

This strong momentum has landed Brkthru on the Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies for the third consecutive year and prompted Brkthru to grow its headcount by approximately 25%, adding over 40 new employees and promoting 25 more last year alone.

Further testament to its commitment to doing business with a personal touch, Brkthru hosted 74 hub hangouts in 2024-nearly triple the number in the prior year-bringing staff together monthly in each location for collaboration, camaraderie and teamwork.

"As happy as we are with our client success, we're equally proud of the fact that our team check-in scores are at 100%, which means our employees feel valued, appreciated, fulfilled and are thriving," Hastedt said. "That level of satisfaction in their work means everything when it comes to delivering the exceptional experience, quality and support our clients have come to expect."

Follow along with the Brkthru team's "31 Days of Service" adventures at the Brkthru blog , LinkedIn or Instagram @brkthru_ .

To learn more about "the Brkthru Way" and its agile digital ad and programmatic media services, visit .

About Brkthru

Brkthru is the digital media partner of choice for agencies and brands who value personal service with a human touch. Specializing in highly regulated industries like healthcare, cannabis and higher education, Brkthru prioritizes collaboration, tailored solutions, and a straight-forward approach. The company delivers full-spectrum digital solutions from programmatic, digital display, streaming video, CTV and mobile to native, paid social and digital out of home. Brkthru is privately owned, fully bootstrapped and has been recognized for three consecutive years as one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies . To learn more, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE Brkthru

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED