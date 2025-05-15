AAPA Celebrates 2025 Individual Excellence Award Recipients
“These PAs embody the innovative, dedicated spirit that drives our profession forward,” said AAPA President and Chair of the Board Jason Prevelige, DMSc, MBA, PA-C, DFAAPA.
“From mentoring the next generation of healthcare leaders to pioneering research initiatives, each award recipient demonstrates the profound impact PAs have in transforming healthcare delivery. These awardees aren't simply raising the bar for our profession – they're showing what exceptional leadership and service looks like.”
Each year, AAPA honors individuals who embody the highest standards of service, leadership, and advocacy in healthcare. The PA of the Year Award is presented to a PA who, over the course of a year, has demonstrated remarkable commitment to improving healthcare accessibility, delivering quality care, and positively shaping the public perception of the profession.
The 2025 Individual Excellence Award honorees include:
- PA of the Year Award - Colonel James J. Jones, PhD, PA-C ; Falls Church, Virginia PA Student of the Year Award - Phoebe Zhang ; Brooklyn, New York Military Service Award - Brigadier General Bill A. Soliz, DMSc, MBA, PA-C, FACHE ; Honolulu, Hawaii Diversity Award – PAs of Color (ThePAC) AAPA/PAEA Preceptor of the Year Award - Emily Monahan, PA-C, CPAAPA, ATC, OTC ; Tampa, Florida Publishing Award - James R. Kilgore, DMSc, PhD, PA-C, DFAAPA ; Hoover, Alabama Outstanding Student Society Award - James Madison University Physician Assistant Student Society ; Harrisonburg, Virginia CO Outreach and Advocacy Award – Maine Academy of Physician Associates
The awards will be presented during the Main Stage Event on Monday, May 19. Visit aapa.org to learn more about the awards and this year's winners.
About the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA)
AAPA is the national membership organization for all physician associates/physician assistants (PAs). PAs are licensed clinicians who practice medicine in every specialty and setting. Trusted, rigorously educated and trained healthcare professionals, PAs are dedicated to expanding access to care and transforming health and wellness through patient-centered, team-based medical practice. Learn more about the profession at and engage through Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and X .
