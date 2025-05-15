Bitcoin Price Prediction: $1 Million Target By 2028 - Hayes Urges Europe To Withdraw Funds

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Arthur Hayes, one of the co-founders of BitMEX , predicts that Bitcoin (BTC ) could reach $1 million by 2028. In a recent interview, Hayes expressed his bullish outlook on the future of Bitcoin , asserting that the digital currency is poised for significant growth in the coming years.

Hayes also addressed the recent European Central Bank's decision to expand its quantitative easing program. He believes that this move will further drive interest in Bitcoin as investors seek alternative assets to protect against potential inflation.

With a history of accurate predictions in the cryptocurrency market, Hayes' forecast of Bitcoin reaching $1 million by 2028 has caught the attention of many industry experts and enthusiasts. While some remain skeptical of such high price targets, others view it as a realistic possibility given Bitcoin 's scarcity and increasing adoption worldwide.

As the crypto market continues to evolve and mature, predictions like Hayes' serve as a reminder of the transformative potential of digital currencies. Whether Bitcoin will indeed reach $1 million by 2028 remains to be seen, but one thing is certain – the cryptocurrency space is full of surprises and opportunities for those willing to embrace its volatility and innovation.

