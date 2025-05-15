403
SATSA’S “DOING IT FOR TOURISM” CAMPAIGN GAINS MOMENTUM
(MENAFN- Big Ambitions) Durban, 15 May 2025 – Gift of the Givers Founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman joined SATSA and Sigma International at a beach braai on Wednesday evening at Africa's Travel Indaba. The event brought together 35+ tourism SMMES, industry partners, and select media for an evening of connection, celebration and inspiration.
The gathering marked another milestone in the Doing it For Tourism 2025 campaign: the official launch of the dedicated campaign website (), which serves as the digital hub for the SATSA Tourism Business Incubator's ambitious attempt to create the largest beaded South African flag in history.
The evening featured a powerful fireside conversation with South Africa's most inspiring humanitarian, where Dr Sooliman encouraged the tourism sector to embrace a pay-it-forward spirit, highlighting multiple ways to get involved with the record attempt – while supporting, empowering and showcasing emerging entrepreneurs along the way.
The record attempt, under the banner Doing it For Tourism, is not only a symbol of unity, but hopes to raise funds to expand the reach and impact of the SATSA Tourism Business Incubator to more than 20 additional SMMEs.
"SATSA’s Tourism Business Incubator, in partnership with Sigma International, has already supported over 120 emerging tourism businesses nationwide," says David Frost, SATSA CEO. "In fact, in 2022, when we first established the Incubator, we managed to secure R5.5 million, raised top incubatees’ turnover by over R750,000, and created 20+ new tourism jobs. This record attempt is about doing even more, scaling our impact, and showcasing the creativity and spirit defining our sector."
Akash Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of Sigma International says the organisation feels privileged to partner with SATSA on the Incubator’s new legacy project.
“Doing it For Tourism is not only for SMMEs – but for everyone who believes in building a more resilient South Africa, one which embodies heart, grit and generosity,” says Singh. “It was an honour to have Dr Sooliman with us last night, and his presence ignited a fire under us all!”
The record-breaking flag will comprise hundreds of hand-beaded swatches from around the country.
Individuals and businesses can get involved by:
• Sponsoring a beaded swatch through the Doing it For Tourism website – or making a cash donation to the cause.
• Hosting a corporate beading/team building day.
• Sponsoring an SMME within the SATSA Tourism Business Incubator, while earning Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) points and boosting B-BBEE compliance.
• Joining a public activation – with community pop-ups and collaborative builds planned across the country.
• Volunteering time and skills to the project.
• Promoting the initiative across social media platforms.
“Each swatch is handcrafted and can be sponsored by individuals or corporates,” explains Singh. “l00% of the proceeds will directly benefit tourism SMMES – and your tourism organisation, business or team will own part of South Africa’s largest beaded flag!”
The final flag will be unveiled in September during Tourism Month – and placed permanently on display in the Jozi My Jozi Precinct at Anglo American's Johannesburg campus.
SATSA invites industry leaders, businesses, and citizens across South Africa to visit and be part of this legacy project by sponsoring swatches, supporting entrepreneurs, and stepping into a national movement that uplifts lives and livelihoods.
