YSMART Launches BITZ - The World's Smallest Knife That Cuts Like A Beast

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Backed by over 27,000 supporters across 13 previous campaigns, YSMART has built a reputation for redefining everyday tools with minimalist form and top-tier materials. With BITZ, they've turned their attention to the most compact cutting tool ever in their lineup - and possibly, the smallest functioning knife ever made.

A Blade That Punches Above Its Size

At just 47.5mm long, BITZ is small enough to vanish into your pocket, keyring, zipper pull, or necklace - yet powerful enough to handle real cutting tasks, from opening boxes to slicing through plastic strapping or electrical cable.

At the heart of BITZ is a tungsten alloy blade, boasting a Mohs hardness of 9. It's the same material used in surgical tools and industrial cutters, known for its exceptional edge retention and toughness. The result? A knife that stays razor sharp, cut after cut.

"We didn't just want to make a small knife - we wanted to make a serious tool you'd actually use," noted Frank, lead designer at YSMART. "BITZ had to be compact, sharp, and lightning-fast to access."

Snap to Access, Slice in Seconds

BITZ features a neodymium magnetic quick-release mechanism that allows users to detach the knife with one hand in an instant - no twisting, fumbling, or unclipping. The magnetic cap secures the blade until needed, then reattaches with a satisfying snap for peace of mind.

This intuitive mechanism makes BITZ ideal for everyday carry, offering fast and reliable access whether you're fixing gear, opening packaging, or tackling small tasks on the go.

Built to Last - And Look Good Doing It

Buyers can choose from two premium materials:



BITZ-Ti (Grade 5 Titanium): ultra-light, corrosion-resistant, and ideal for daily use. BITZ-Br (Solid Brass): heavier and warmer-toned, developing a unique patina over time.

To add both grip and personality, BITZ also comes in four laser-etched surface designs:



Frost: sleek crystalline texture

Core: pure metal with a minimalist finish

Hive: geometric hex pattern Spine: organic, structured lines

Each design is available in both titanium and brass variants, offering a blend of style and substance for any EDC setup.

Built for Everyday Carry - Designed to Disappear

BITZ is made to be always on, always sharp, and always with you. The magnetic base mounts easily to a keyring or bag, while the replaceable blade ensures long-term use without waste or tools. It's a knife built not just to perform, but to stay with you - quietly and reliably.

Campaign Now Live on Kickstarter

BITZ is now live on Kickstarter, with early bird pricing offering up to 50% off for early supporters. The campaign is already gaining traction from EDC fans, tech reviewers, and minimalist gear enthusiasts.

