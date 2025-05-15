YSMART Launches BITZ - The World's Smallest Knife That Cuts Like A Beast
A Blade That Punches Above Its Size
At just 47.5mm long, BITZ is small enough to vanish into your pocket, keyring, zipper pull, or necklace - yet powerful enough to handle real cutting tasks, from opening boxes to slicing through plastic strapping or electrical cable.
At the heart of BITZ is a tungsten alloy blade, boasting a Mohs hardness of 9. It's the same material used in surgical tools and industrial cutters, known for its exceptional edge retention and toughness. The result? A knife that stays razor sharp, cut after cut.
"We didn't just want to make a small knife - we wanted to make a serious tool you'd actually use," noted Frank, lead designer at YSMART. "BITZ had to be compact, sharp, and lightning-fast to access."
Snap to Access, Slice in Seconds
BITZ features a neodymium magnetic quick-release mechanism that allows users to detach the knife with one hand in an instant - no twisting, fumbling, or unclipping. The magnetic cap secures the blade until needed, then reattaches with a satisfying snap for peace of mind.
This intuitive mechanism makes BITZ ideal for everyday carry, offering fast and reliable access whether you're fixing gear, opening packaging, or tackling small tasks on the go.
Built to Last - And Look Good Doing It
Buyers can choose from two premium materials:
-
BITZ-Ti (Grade 5 Titanium): ultra-light, corrosion-resistant, and ideal for daily use.
BITZ-Br (Solid Brass): heavier and warmer-toned, developing a unique patina over time.
To add both grip and personality, BITZ also comes in four laser-etched surface designs:
-
Frost: sleek crystalline texture
Core: pure metal with a minimalist finish
Hive: geometric hex pattern
Spine: organic, structured lines
Each design is available in both titanium and brass variants, offering a blend of style and substance for any EDC setup.
Built for Everyday Carry - Designed to Disappear
BITZ is made to be always on, always sharp, and always with you. The magnetic base mounts easily to a keyring or bag, while the replaceable blade ensures long-term use without waste or tools. It's a knife built not just to perform, but to stay with you - quietly and reliably.
Campaign Now Live on Kickstarter
BITZ is now live on Kickstarter, with early bird pricing offering up to 50% off for early supporters. The campaign is already gaining traction from EDC fans, tech reviewers, and minimalist gear enthusiasts.
To learn more or support the campaign:
Press assets & media pack:
For Media Inquiry
Contact: Ysmart Design Team
Tel: +447846772288
Website:
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE YSMART
