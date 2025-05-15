Christian Orphanage Transforms Rural Community In Africa

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The development became more complex over the years, as Faith funded the construction of a new building for severely malnourished babies, and loaned money to a group of women to start a trucking business.

The trucking business paid back its "not-so-micro" loan, and the money was loaned again to establish a motorcycle taxi business, an auto-parts business, a farm, and a stationery store. These new business ventures would never have happened without the microloans, as the low trust in Ugandan society leads to extremely painful interest rates on loans.

As the community grew, the local Ugandan orphanage director decided that a hospital would be needed. Six of every thousand mothers die in rural villages of Uganda due to poor health-care choices. Faith of a Child Foundation has responded by providing the funds to build the hospital.

Today, the villages surrounding the orphanage properties have transformed. Where witch doctors had been mutilating and sacrificing children ten years ago, today one of the witch doctors is working on the orphanage farm, growing crops to feed the children. The trucks are used to transport crops to market, so the orphanage has cash available. Families buy school supplies at the stationery store. And the motorcycle taxi business provides teachers with transportation to work at the orphanage school.

So far, 100% of the microloans from Faith of a Child Foundation are being repaid, and the local villagers are building themselves a church, entirely using local funds.

The farms surrounding the orphanage properties are now neat and tidy. Neighbors walk for miles to attend church services on two campuses, and any traces of following witchcraft are disappearing from the community. More than 500 children have been saved from abandonment, malnourishment, and severe disease...and thousands more have been lifted up in the surrounding community.

Based in the United States, Faith of a Child Foundation is a Christian non-profit charity (EIN 82-1403137) that supports children in developing countries in Africa and Latin America. Every penny of donated funds since 2018 has been spent directly on these community projects, as a small number of supporters separately cover all administrative costs. Faith DOES NOT follow the formula of corporate charity organizations: instead, Faith listens to the local people articulate their vision for solving local problems, and provides capital for local people to lead their own community. Faith of a Child Foundation accepts no government grants of any kind.

