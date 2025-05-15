My Home Group Celebrates 20 Years Of Excellence In Arizona Real Estate

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- My Home Group (MHG), one of Arizona's most respected and fastest-growing real estate brokerages, is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2025. Since its founding in 2005, MHG has played a pivotal role in helping hundreds of thousands of Arizona families buy and sell their homes-while empowering thousands of agents to build successful real estate careers.

Built on collaboration, community, and culture, My Home Group has become a cornerstone of Arizona real estate, partnering with some of the industry's brightest and most driven professionals. What began as a local startup has since grown into a nationally respected brand with a presence that continues to expand, most recently through its strategic partnership with Fathom Realty.

"As we celebrate this 20-year milestone, we want to thank the real estate community that helped us get here. This anniversary is as much about the people we've worked with; agents, clients, and partners, as it is about us," said Jereme Kleven, Founder of My Home Group.

The company's legacy is defined by innovation, culture, and a relentless focus on agent success. Now, as MHG looks ahead to the next 20 years, it remains committed to pushing the industry forward with the same energy and entrepreneurial spirit it was founded on.

"We're honored to stand with My Home Group as they mark two decades of excellence," added Marco Fregenal, CEO of Fathom Holdings, Inc. "Their unwavering commitment to agent success and client satisfaction exemplifies the spirit and innovation we champion at Fathom. Together, we look forward to empowering even more professionals and families across Arizona and beyond."

About My Home Group

Founded in 2005 by Jereme Kleven, My Home Group is a leading real estate brokerage based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Known for its agent-centric approach and collaborative culture, MHG has consistently ranked among the top brokerages in the country and was acquired by Fathom Realty in 2024. The brand continues to empower agents across the nation to build businesses of their own.

Media Contact:

Aaron Pierson - Director of Marketing & Growth - My Home Group

[email protected]

480.685.2760

SOURCE My Home Group

