From The Valley To The Global Community: How HRC Fertility And Dr. Robert Boostanfar Are Shaping The Future Of Reproductive Health

MENAFN - PR Newswire) What began as a local fertility center in Southern California over 35 years ago, has evolved into a major destination for patients from across the country and globe to receive innovative, compassionate IVF and fertility care. With locations throughout California and a Las Vegas location coming soon, and global success stories, HRC Fertility is the pinwheel to local, national and global success stories and a destination for skilled reproductive care.

"We are proud to be able to support all walks of life seeking to preserve their family building options for the future or start their families now," shared administrative President Kerry Ayazi.

From those struggling with infertility to those seeking specific family building services such as surrogate care, HRC Fertility is dedicated to helping patients build families by providing comprehensive fertility care. At the heart of this mission is Dr. Robert Boostanfar, a founding physician at HRC Fertility, whose distinguished career in reproductive medicine reflects a lifelong commitment to helping people grow their families. Dr. Boostanfar's passion can be seen in the vulnerable moments on 90 Day Fiancé with David and Annie . The beloved couple shared their IVF journey with millions of viewers- and recently celebrated the amazing arrival of their baby girl.

"Seeing their dreams of starting a family come true fills my heart with happiness. It's a privilege to be able to support hopeful parents like David and Annie in bringing their dreams to life," said Dr. Boostanfar.

HRC Fertility offers a wide range of all-inclusive IVF and fertility packages to choose from , including its newest, the Promise Package. The Promise Package offers a two-cycle pledge path to parenthood. With the Promise Package and IVF specialists like Dr. Boostanfar, HRC Fertility continues to provide more options and more access to expert IVF and fertility care. This comes at a critical time as different states invoke mandated IVF care in health insurance policies, such as the imminent effective date of SB 729, which is set to take effect July 1 in California. SB 729 will open a critical pathway to IVF and fertility care for many Californians who did not have fertility coverage benefits before in the Golden State–a demand HRC Fertility is ready to take on, even as Dr. Boostanfar and HRC Fertility's other physicians continue to treat global patients and patients from other states. "We are ready and excited to serve even more members of our communities with the evolving landscape of IVF care coverage," adds Dr. Boostanfar, further adding "even while we continue to welcome our international and sister states patients–these are truly hopeful times."

About Dr. Robert Boostanfar, MD, FACOG

Dr. Robert Boostanfar, MD, FACOG is a Board-Certified Reproductive Endocrinologist at HRC Fertility's Valley region seeing patients at the Valley region's Encino and Westlake Village locations. Dr. Robert Boostanfar earned his undergraduate degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and graduated medical school from the University of Southern California. He completed his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology in 1999 and his fellowship in the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility in 2002 at the USC Los Angeles County Women's and Children's Hospital. Dr. Boostanfar has supported patients across spectrums and has been seen on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Good Morning America, CNN, TLC's "The Little Couple", KTLA, CBS People Magazine and Vogue, in addition to a myriad of nominations and awards.

About HRC Fertility

HRC Fertility is one of the most established providers of advanced IVF and fertility care, with locations across California including Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, and the Bay Area, with a Las Vegas location coming soon. For over 35 years, HRC Fertility has remained dedicated to helping hopeful parents preserve their family building options for the future or build families now through world-class assisted reproductive technology, compassion and innovation. For detailed information about HRC Fertility's services, locations, and providers, please visit .

Contact:

Carly Cataldo

9145062383

[email protected]

SOURCE HRC Fertility