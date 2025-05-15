Modine Wins 2024 Good Design Award For Amp Dawg® Residential Unit Heater

Leading heating solution manufacturer honored by oldest and most prestigious award program for industrial design

RACINE, Wis., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD ), diversified global leader in innovative thermal management technology and solutions, has been honored with a Good Design award for the Amp Dawg® residential unit heater. Designer Jaek Pachniak, along with Modine's engineering and manufacturing teams, were recognized in the category of building materials, confirming the Amp Dawg as a standard-setting solution for heating basements, workshops and garages.

Sponsored by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design, in conjunction with The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, Good Design is the oldest and most widely acclaimed program for recognizing design excellence. Since 1950, the awards have honored superlative work in fields such as manufacturing, graphic and industrial design.

For the 75th Good Design Awards, the jury of subject-matter experts reviewed more than 1,100 product designs from 55 different countries-bestowing accolades on only a select handful of works demonstrating mastery.

"The Amp Dawg is brilliant for the way it heats garages, enclosed patios and other smaller spaces, all while maintaining a quiet and efficient operation," said Elizabeth Casebolt, marketing manager of Modine's Heating division. "We're proud to have this unit recognized not merely for its functionality, but for the cleverness of its design, which allows it to accommodate the heating needs of many different spaces and applications."

The Amp Dawg has many notable design elements, ranging from its easy-installation features to its durable, commercial-grade components-including sheathed steel heating elements. Its heating output equals that of an HD30-45 gas-fired unit, yet it operates in a way that's consistently smooth and unobtrusive.

"Good Design recognizes the level of artistry, engineering and craft that go into a truly exceptional consumer product," said Richard Boothman, director of North American sales for Modine. "Technically as well as functionally, the Amp Dawg is a testament to the sophistication of the Modine product line."

For more information about the Good Design awards, and Modine's winning entry for the Amp Dawg, visit .

For more information on Modine heating solutions, visit .

About Modine

For more than 100 years, Modine has solved the toughest thermal management challenges for mission-critical applications. Our purpose of Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier WorldTM means we are always evolving our portfolio of technologies to provide the latest heating, cooling, and ventilation solutions. Through the hard work of more than 11,000 employees worldwide, our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments advance our purpose with systems that improve air quality, reduce energy and water consumption, lower harmful emissions, enable cleaner running vehicles, and use environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit .